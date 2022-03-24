Log in
Rouble recovers further, jittery stock trading resumes after month-long hiatus

03/24/2022 | 03:36am EDT
March 24 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble extended recovery gains early on Thursday and the stock market resumed trading after a month-long hiatus, with energy stocks rising and other shares staging erratic moves.

At 0713 GMT, the rouble was 1.4% stronger against the dollar at 96.37, extending overnight gains driven by President Vladimir Putin saying Russia would start selling its gas to "unfriendly" countries in roubles.

Against the euro, the rouble was 1.9% higher at 106 , still far away from levels of around 90 seen before Russia started what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

On the stock market, volatility soared as Moscow Exchange partially opened its stock market section for the first time since late February, with the benchmark MOEX stock index climbing 11% on the day to 2,742.2.

Shares in gas giant Gazprom jumped around 20% in early trade, while oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil were both up 19% as Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, hovered near $121 per barrel.

Shares in mining giant Nornickel were also performing well, up 23%.

With most of European airspace closed to Russian planes, flagship carrier Aeroflot plunged around 20% at one point before recovering somewhat to be down 5%.

Sanctioned lender VTB opened in the red but soon recovered to add 1% on the day. Major lender Sberbank gained 19% on the day.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.03% 0.68102 Delayed Quote.5.93%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.11% 1.2011 Delayed Quote.1.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.14% 0.724674 Delayed Quote.3.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.44% 0.011923 Delayed Quote.0.98%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.14% 121.73 Delayed Quote.46.98%
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL 0.00% 1.89 Delayed Quote.-93.89%
MOSCOW EXCHANGE 13.50% 108.7 Delayed Quote.-37.66%
PJSC AEROFLOT -9.42% 33.44 Delayed Quote.-37.90%
PJSC GAZPROM 18.64% 270.12 Delayed Quote.-33.41%
PJSC LUKOIL 16.21% 5708.5 Delayed Quote.-25.22%
PJSC SBERBANK 11.33% 145.88 Delayed Quote.-55.32%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.12% 1002.8096 Delayed Quote.43.78%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.31% 627.699 Delayed Quote.45.29%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.25% 0.910921 Delayed Quote.3.09%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.27% 95.5 Delayed Quote.41.44%
VTB BANK -1.89% 0.01975 Delayed Quote.-58.27%
WTI -0.06% 114.585 Delayed Quote.48.90%
