Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rouble recovers some ground, Russian stocks hammered by Ukraine invasion fears

02/14/2022 | 03:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The rouble regained some ground on Monday, recovering slightly from its sharpest drop in nearly two years on Friday, but stocks dived as players ditched Russian assets on renewed fears of an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has dismissed that scenario as Western propaganda, but acknoledged that bilateral ties with the United States are "on the floor".

By 0758 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% stronger against the dollar at 76.50 after hitting 78.29 in early trade, a level last seen on Jan. 28.

The rouble had weakened sharply last month to a near 15-month low of 80.4125 on the Ukraine crisis.

It had pared those losses in recent weeks, hitting its strongest level on Thursday since early 2022, before falling again on Friday after the United States urged all its citizens to leave Ukraine within 48 hours.

"It makes sense to eliminate risks related to Russia to a maximum and to not take any active moves with Russian assets before the risk of a military scenario is gone," said Evgeny Suvorov, an economist at CentroCreditBank.

Versus the euro, the rouble strengthened 0.9% to 86.78 after touching its weakest level since Jan. 27 of 88.6950.

Russia's dollar-denominated bonds fell as much as 3.1 cents to their lowest since the peak of a COVID-19 selloff in March 2020. Ukraine's government bonds fell around 10%.

Even though the rouble is vulnerable to geopolitical fears, it retains fundamental support from Russia's record strong current account surplus amid high commodity prices. It is also supported by the central bank's monetary tightening that, in theory, makes investments into rouble assets more attractive.

Russia raised its key interest rate sharply to 9.5% last week and indicated a further rate increase was likely.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.3% at $95.69 a barrel, hitting a more than seven-year high.

Russian stock indexes were falling, hitting their lowest since late January.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2.8% to 1,429.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 2.2% lower at 3,470.4 points.

"Russian equities are again trading under pressure against the backdrop of more and more worrying news headlines around the Ukraine crisis," said Aton investment management firm. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; editing by Jane Wardell and Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.10% 0.62764 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.11% 1.19324 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.32% 1.35249 Delayed Quote.0.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.10% 0.692267 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.19% 0.78426 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.28% 1.13323 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.39% 0.011692 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.11% 0.013262 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.51% 94.87 Delayed Quote.17.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.37% 0.66176 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
RTS INDEX -4.65% 1471.31 Real-time Quote.-7.81%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.43% 791.4052 Delayed Quote.19.08%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.62% 504.1103 Delayed Quote.21.55%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.29% 0.882441 Delayed Quote.0.18%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.30% 76.4685 Delayed Quote.2.91%
WTI -0.62% 93.771 Delayed Quote.19.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:21aU.s. crude oil futures turn negative after earlier rising by $1/…
RE
03:21aU.s. crude oil futures turn negative after earlier rising by $1/…
RE
03:20aBritain fines JD Sports, Footasylum $6.4 million for breaching order
RE
03:19aBrent crude oil futures turn negative after earlier rising by $1…
RE
03:19aHong Kong to extend suspension of face-to-face classes to March 7 -RTHK
RE
03:16aIndia cenbank committed to inflation target, says chief
RE
03:16aIndia cenbank committed to inflation target, says chief
RE
03:16aRouble recovers some ground, Russian stocks hammered by Ukraine invasion fears
RE
03:13aJapan to buy 10 mln more doses of Pfizer vaccine for booster program
RE
03:11aBoeing confident of working through any disruption to titanium supplies - exec
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Oyj : chosen by 450connect to supply network technology for LTE45..
2Ukraine could drop NATO bid to avoid war, ambassador tells BBC
3A new Onassis? Italy's sea captain swoops on reborn Alitalia
4Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says
5Asia stocks skid on Ukraine fears, oil scales 7-year peak

HOT NEWS