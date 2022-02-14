Rouble recovers some ground, Russian stocks hammered by Ukraine invasion fears

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The rouble regained some ground
on Monday, recovering slightly from its sharpest drop in nearly
two years on Friday, but stocks dived as players ditched Russian
assets on renewed fears of an imminent invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow has dismissed that scenario as Western propaganda,
but acknoledged that bilateral ties with the United States are
"on the floor".
By 0758 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% stronger against the dollar
at 76.50 after hitting 78.29 in early trade, a
level last seen on Jan. 28.
The rouble had weakened sharply last month to a near
15-month low of 80.4125 on the Ukraine crisis.
It had pared those losses in recent weeks, hitting its
strongest level on Thursday since early 2022, before falling
again on Friday after the United States urged all its citizens
to leave Ukraine within 48 hours.
"It makes sense to eliminate risks related to Russia to a
maximum and to not take any active moves with Russian assets
before the risk of a military scenario is gone," said Evgeny
Suvorov, an economist at CentroCreditBank.
Versus the euro, the rouble strengthened 0.9% to 86.78
after touching its weakest level since Jan. 27 of
88.6950.
Russia's dollar-denominated bonds fell as much as 3.1 cents
to their lowest since the peak of a COVID-19 selloff in March
2020. Ukraine's government bonds fell around 10%.
Even though the rouble is vulnerable to geopolitical fears,
it retains fundamental support from Russia's record strong
current account surplus amid high commodity prices. It is also
supported by the central bank's monetary tightening that, in
theory, makes investments into rouble assets more attractive.
Russia raised its key interest rate sharply to 9.5% last
week and indicated a further rate increase was likely.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was up 1.3% at $95.69 a barrel, hitting a more than
seven-year high.
Russian stock indexes were falling, hitting their lowest
since late January.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2.8% to
1,429.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was
2.2% lower at 3,470.4 points.
"Russian equities are again trading under pressure against
the backdrop of more and more worrying news headlines around the
Ukraine crisis," said Aton investment management firm.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; editing by
Jane Wardell and Andrew Cawthorne)