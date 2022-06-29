Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rouble rises towards 50 vs dollar, first time since May 2015

06/29/2022 | 04:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows Russian rouble banknotes of various denominations on a table in Warsaw

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The rouble rose on Wednesday to its strongest in more than seven years, driven higher by capital controls and anaemic demand inside Russia for foreign currency as it neared 50 against the dollar for the first time since May 2015.

The rouble has become the world's best-performing currency this year, boosted by measures - including restrictions on Russian households withdrawing foreign currency savings - taken to shield Russia's financial system from western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Proceeds from commodity exports, a sharp drop in imports, and month-end tax payments in roubles by export-oriented Russian firms are further factors behind the currency's gains.

At 0819 GMT, it was up more than 2.7% to 50.32 against the dollar on the Moscow Exchange after hitting 50.01.

"Despite the end of the tax payment period, we expect the dollar-rouble pair to stay near the lower boundary of our 50-52 target range," Promsvyazbank said in a note.

Against the euro, the rouble added 3% to 52.91, climbing beyond 53 for the first time since April 2015.

Capital controls have also enabled the currency to shrug off what the White House and Moody's credit agency said on Monday was the first default by Russia in more than a century on its international bonds.

The Kremlin, which has hard currency from oil and gas revenue to make the scheduled payments on the debt, has rejected the designation, calling it artificial and engineered by Western sanctions.

The strong rouble dents Russia's income from selling commodities and other goods abroad for dollars and euros, and Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said this month that industry would be more comfortable if it fell to between 70 to 80 against the dollar.

Many Russian companies, primarily non oil-and-gas exporters, are already suffering financially, said Evgeny Suvorov, economist at CentroCreditBank.

Just before Russia embarked on what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, the rouble traded near 80 to the dollar and 90 against the euro. At that time it traded in free-float mode and, unsupported by capital controls, got hammered due to fears of sanctions.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index rose 1.5% to 1,488.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.9% lower at 2,387.4 points, pressured by rouble gains.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56aEuro trims declines after Spain inflation surge
RE
04:55aWorld stocks in red as consumers signal recession ahead
RE
04:53aTianqi Lithium aims to raise up to $2 billion in Hong Kong listing -sources
RE
04:52aPoland reaches deal with air traffic controllers, avoiding flight chaos
RE
04:51aSweden, Finland on course to join NATO as Russia, China focus allies
RE
04:51aIndian coal ministry seeks help from World Bank to re-purpose abandoned mines
RE
04:48aHong Kong daily COVID cases rise above 2,000, highest since April
RE
04:43aIndonesian president visits Ukraine on 'peace mission'
RE
04:42aRouble rises towards 50 vs dollar, first time since May 2015
RE
04:42aUnicredit - transaction allows unicredit to achieve full account…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
2Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
3Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations
4NIO Shares Extend Losses as Chinese EV Maker Denies Short-Seller Report
5ARCELORMITTAL : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral

HOT NEWS