Rouble sinks to 8-month low vs dollar as sanctions fears weigh

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slumped to
an eight-month low against the dollar on Thursday, struggling
under the weight of expectations that sanctions on Russian oil
and gas may limit export revenues.
It lost 0.7% to trade at 76.93 versus the euro
and shed 0.6% against the yuan to 10.31
.
The rouble has now lost the key support of a month-end tax
period that usually sees exporters convert foreign currency
revenues into roubles to pay domestic liabilities, while
recovering imports have combined with falling exports to also
exert pressure.
"The fundamental factor in the form of the change in current
account parameters, where exports have decreased and imports
risen, is putting noticeable pressure on the rouble's position,"
said Alfa Capital in a note.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was down 0.9% at $82.5 a barrel.
President Vladimir Putin this week delivered Russia's
long-awaited response to a Western oil price cap, signing a
decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from
Feb. 1 for five months to nations that abide by it.
The rouble has now lost around 15% to the dollar since the
price cap came into force on Dec. 5.
Russia's economy is also on shaky ground heading into 2023.
November economic data on Wednesday gave signs that a labour
shortage linked to Putin's late September partial mobilisation
order was hurting growth prospects.
Russian stock indexes were mixed.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.8% to
926.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was
0.1% higher at 2,141.5 points.
