Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Rouble slides to seven-week low vs dollar as oil price cap starts

12/05/2022 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened to a seven-week low against the dollar as a price cap on Russian oil came into force on Monday in a development that could reduce Russia's foreign currency export revenue.

At 0726 GMT the rouble was down 0.4% at 62.23 to the dollar , having earlier touched 62.49 for its weakest since Oct. 17.

Against the euro, it lost 1.1% to 65.71, its weakest in nearly five months.

Against the yuan, the rouble shed 1.4% to 8.93 , having earlier touched 8.969 for its weakest since Aug. 17.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $86 a barrel.

A Group of Seven price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance the conflict in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

"The Russian equity market is likely to remain in a tight band in the short term on lower turnover. We see no drivers, neither to grow, nor to fall," said BCS World of Investments.

"Today, the EU ban on Russian oil and the price ceiling kick in, though there is still no clarity how this is enforced."

The dollar-denominated RTS index was unchanged at 1,107.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was up 0.4% at 2,188.6 points.

Moscow-listed shares in tech giant Yandex were up 1.5% after former finance minister Alexei Kudrin said he was joining the company as an adviser on corporate development.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.43% 4.745227 Delayed Quote.3.35%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.06% 0.64555 Delayed Quote.0.89%
BRENT OIL -0.98% 86.03 Delayed Quote.11.95%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.53% 8.571129 Delayed Quote.0.30%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.03% 1.16589 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.08% 1.23037 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.55% 5.184 Delayed Quote.3.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.07% 0.706075 Delayed Quote.1.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.20% 0.74511 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) -0.62% 7.3428 Delayed Quote.2.38%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.05519 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -1.15% 0.085227 Delayed Quote.1.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.57% 0.011598 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.01226 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.15% 0.64131 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
RTS INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-41.03%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.55% 732.0859 Real-time Quote.11.70%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.56% 440.754 Real-time Quote.6.34%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.84% 6.94337 Delayed Quote.10.16%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.87% 6.9576 Delayed Quote.10.50%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.10% 0.947697 Delayed Quote.7.87%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.81% 62 Delayed Quote.-16.50%
WTI -0.88% 80.449 Delayed Quote.6.45%
Latest news "Economy"
02:55aRussia's Whoosh eyes $400 million valuation in upcoming IPO
RE
02:52aMalaysia to review plans for 5G network - PM Anwar
RE
02:43aKenya private sector activity rises in November - PMI
RE
02:41aSouth African business activity recovers in November, but power cuts weigh - PMI
RE
02:40aIndonesia set to pass new criminal code that will ban sex outside marriage
RE
02:38aApple supplier Foxconn says Nov revenue fell 11% y/y on China disruption
RE
02:37aFrench Finance Minister: inflation peak not over yet but should go down next year
RE
02:37aRouble slides to seven-week low vs dollar as oil price cap starts
RE
02:37aFrance's Le Maire: working on possible exemptions regarding U.S. inflation reduction act
RE
02:36aKenya private sector activity rises in November - PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares pin hopes on China opening, oil rallies
2BP doubles down on hydrogen as fuel of the future
3TotalEnergies says Papua LNG on track for go-ahead decision by end 2023
4Marketmind: Capped
5MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS