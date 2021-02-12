Rouble slips ahead of central bank meeting, stocks hover at record highs

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble led declines among
emerging market currencies on Friday, following strong gains
earlier in the week, while regional stocks hovered near record
highs on optimism around more U.S. stimulus.
The rouble dropped 0.4% to the dollar, as Russia
warned that it was ready to sever ties with the European Union
if the bloc hits it with painful economic sanctions.
Russia's central bank meeting later in the day, is also on
investors' radar. It is expected to keep interest rates
unchanged with inflation well above the 4% target.
"The CBR (Central Bank of Russia) is very cautious and
therefore unlikely to cut rates when inflation is accelerating,
let alone overshooting to well above the 4% inflation target,"
said Tatha Ghose, an analyst at Commerzbank.
"Policymakers have noted that the acceleration is driven by
temporary factors and is likely to reverse during H2 2021.
Still, a part of the overshoot is owing to a
weaker-than-expected exchange rate in recent months, which could
continue because of political developments."
South Africa's rand fell 0.1% a day after President
Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address failed to detail
any new reforms.
Ramaphosa said the country, hit hard by a second wave of
COVID-19, would undertake a massive vaccination program and had
secured millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson and
Pfizer Inc vaccines.
"Medium-term concerns about vaccines not being effective
against emerging COVID-19 variants could challenge the positive
narrative for EM assets," said Christian Keller, head of
economics research at Barclays.
The rand is on course to gain for a second consecutive week,
benefiting from recent weakness in the dollar as investors bet
on more U.S. fiscal stimulus to stimulate economic growth.
The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is pushing
for a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package to speed up a
recovery in the world's largest economy.
That helped an index of emerging market stocks
hover near all-time highs and put them on track for a second
straight week of gains. However, with much of Asia closed for
the for Lunar New Year holidays, trading volumes were thinner
than usual.
The Turkish lira was flat as data showed industrial
output climbed 9% year-on-year in December, expanding for a
seventh straight month.
Most central European currencies weakened against the euro,
with the Hungarian forint leading declines.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; additional reporting
by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)