Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rouble stabilizes near 104 vs dollar as cenbank holds rates

03/18/2022 | 07:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Russian Rouble banknote is placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes

March 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased slightly in light trading in Moscow on Friday, stablising near a psychologically important threshold of 100 against the dollar after the central bank opted to hold rates at 20%.

Russia's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on Friday, as predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts, following an emergency rate hike in late February designed to support financial stability.

The central bank warned of higher inflation and an economic contraction this year but did not give new forecasts.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who was nominated for another term by President Vladimir Putin earlier on Friday, will present the rate decision and shed more light on future steps at 1400 GMT, two hours later than originally scheduled.

By 1121 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% weaker against the dollar at 104.37 after earlier firming to 101.70, a level last seen on March 4. Against the euro, the rouble gained 0.1% to 113.81, small moves compared to recent wild swings.

The rouble showed limited reaction to an indication that Russia may have averted a default on its Eurobonds.

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that coupon payments on Russian sovereign bonds due this week were received by correspondent bank JPMorgan, processed and the bank then made an onwards credit to the paying agent Citi .

The finance ministry said it had met its coupon payment obligations in full.

The rouble has taken a hit in the last few weeks from unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia, along with increased demand for foreign currency that prompted the central bank to ban the selling of cash dollars and euros to individuals at banks' offices.

A month ago, the Russian currency traded at around 76 to the dollar and 85 to the euro.

Trading on the stock market section on the Moscow Exchange has been closed since Feb. 28.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in late February in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.54% 0.66827 Delayed Quote.3.56%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.32% 1.18906 Delayed Quote.0.17%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.24% 1.3124 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.64% 0.717885 Delayed Quote.2.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.7918 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
EURO / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (EUR/RUB) 0.67% 115.171 Delayed Quote.30.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.55% 1.1037 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.30% 0.0119 Delayed Quote.0.73%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.013141 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.26% 140.15 Delayed Quote.-11.49%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.68815 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
RTS INDEX 26.12% 936.94 Delayed Quote.-41.29%
RUSSIA MOEX 20.04% 2470.48 Delayed Quote.-34.77%
UK PENCE STERLING **** / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (GBP/RUB) -3.86% 1.51238 Delayed Quote.48.89%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.56% 0.906043 Delayed Quote.3.16%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.27% 104.359 Delayed Quote.27.77%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:39aUK's Sunak says his priority is to cut taxes
RE
07:37aRouble stabilizes near 104 vs dollar as cenbank holds rates
RE
07:34aTurquoise Hill investor Pentwater says $2.7 billion Rio bid too low -letter
RE
07:34aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
07:33aPutin tips central bank chief Nabiullina for third term to ensure economic stability
RE
07:32aJapan opposition seeks $168 billion stimulus to ease pain of fuel costs
RE
07:27aInfra funds circle Vodafone for $16 bln Vantage Towers deal -sources
RE
07:25aChina pledges financial support for common prosperity pilot in eastern Zhejiang
RE
07:25aFed's Bullard, explaining dissent, says rates should top 3% this year
RE
07:22aFutures dip as three-day rally cools
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2U.S. imposes sanctions over illicit exports of gold from Congo
3Porsche AG sets more ambitious electric vehicle target
4Australia sanctions Russian billionaires with mining industry links
5ESG: Nipped in the bud?

HOT NEWS