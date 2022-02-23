Rouble steadies as investors take stock of new Western sanctions on Russia

MOSCOW, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble steadied near
79 to the dollar on Wednesday, clinging on to recovered gains
made the previous day as investors took stock of Western
sanctions imposed on Russia for ordering troops into separatist
regions of eastern Ukraine.
At 0707 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at
78.81 and had gained 0.3% to trade at 89.21
versus the euro.
Western nations on Tuesday punished Russia with new
sanctions and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an
all-out invasion of its neighbour, but the initial measures
stopped short of targeting major financial institutions, meaning
their impact could be minimal.
The United States broadened restrictions on trading of
Russian government debt, prohibiting participation in the
secondary market for bonds issued after March 1, a move that
analysts said might have a moderate impact near-term but could
be a step towards a harsher measure.
Russia was celebrating the Defender of the Fatherland public
holiday on Wednesday, but some trading remained open.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was down 0.2% at $96.66 a barrel.
Russia's dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.5% to
1,233.1 points.
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)