Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rouble steadies near 60 vs dollar, stocks down

08/24/2022 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Russian Rouble and U.S. Dollar banknotes

(This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The rouble eased on Wednesday but still traded near 60 against the dollar as it retained some support from month-end tax payments that prompt export-focused firms to step up conversion of foreign currency, while stock indexes inched lower.

At 0737 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 60.10 and eased 0.2% to 59.69 to the euro.

"The dollar-rouble pair has been in a relatively narrow 57-61 range for almost a month and a half. The rouble has stopped strengthening and the pair seems to have momentarily reached a supply and demand equilibrium," said Mikhail Biryukov, chief analyst at Alfa Capital.

Year-to-date, the rouble has become the world's best-performing currency as a result of capital controls that Russia imposed after beginning what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Rouble volatility has subsided after wild swings that saw it hit a record low of 121.53 to the dollar on the Moscow Exchange in March and then rally to a seven-year peak of 50.01 in June.

Russia's economy has avoided the meltdown many predicted after Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine six months ago, with higher prices for its oil exports cushioning the impact of Western sanctions, but hardships are emerging for some Russians.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index shed 0.9% to 1,179.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% lower at 2,248.8 points.

The market will pare some of its heavy 2022 losses by the end of the year and the MOEX index will climb to 2,500 points, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

To reach the level, the index needs to break through a technical resistance level of 2,270 points, Sinara Investment Bank said.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.13% 0.69532 Delayed Quote.8.38%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.18% 1.18877 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.01% 1.18298 Delayed Quote.-13.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.08% 0.774833 Delayed Quote.10.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.7707 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.14% 0.99508 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.32% 0.012595 Delayed Quote.6.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.012536 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.36% 101.53 Delayed Quote.22.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.16% 0.61955 Delayed Quote.-9.65%
RTS INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-41.03%
RUSSIA MOEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.15% 1.004975 Delayed Quote.14.42%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.87% 60.0162 Delayed Quote.-19.77%
WTI 1.27% 94.861 Delayed Quote.20.50%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:36aEmirati conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim reports 18% rise in pre-tax earnings
RE
04:28aChina faces heatwave havoc on power, crops and livestock
RE
04:27aSouth Africa Inflation Accelerated Sharply to 13-Year High in July
DJ
04:26aEuro edges back towards two-decade low as energy supply crunch adds to growth fears
RE
04:26aIn a first, South Korean general commands joint drills with U.S. troops
RE
04:26aSri lanka president urges china to change tune on debt as imf vi…
RE
04:26aSri Lanka President Urges China To Change Tune On Debt As IMF Visits - Nikkei
RE
04:26aSri lanka president urges china to change tune on debt as imf vi…
RE
04:19aAngolans vote in tight race in which alienated youth may tilt balance
RE
04:17aU.s. wti crude oil futures rise $1 to $94.74 a barrel…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-'New shock' for European markets as gas price spike fuels infl..
2Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2022 Results
3Central bankers head to U.S. mountains with a bad case of inflation ref..
4Publication of Interim Report January – June 2022
5P/F Bakkafrost : Bakkafrost signs contract with local entrepreneurs on ..

HOT NEWS