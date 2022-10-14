Rouble strengthens past 63 vs dollar, Russian stocks recovery stutters

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened past
the 63 mark against the dollar on Friday with demand for foreign
currency beginning to wane in Moscow, while geopolitical risks
and possible profit-taking limited a recovery on Russian stock
markets.
By 0938 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% stronger against the dollar
at 62.84 and had gained 0.4% to trade at 62.50
versus the euro. It had shed 0.1% against the
yuan to 8.69.
The rouble gained in the previous session against the dollar
after nine successive days of decline.
"The recent increased demand for foreign currency, which may
have been partly due to dividend payments made in October, seems
to have been satisfied to a large extent," said Otkritie Broker.
The Russian currency is set to gain support in the second
half of the month as export-focused firms convert foreign
exchange holdings into roubles to pay domestic liabilities.
The rouble is the world's best-performing currency this
year, supported by capital controls and slumping imports after
Western governments imposed hefty sanctions on Russia, while
scores of foreign companies paused operations in the country.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was down 0.9% at $93.7 a barrel.
Russian stock indexes, which have been steadily recovering
since sinking to months-long lows on Monday, were mixed.
"The Russian stock market is set to seesaw in (the short
term) as no catalyst seen, despite positive background," BCS
Global Markets said in a note. "Moreover, geopolitical tensions
exacerbate pre-weekend prudence."
The benchmark rouble-based MOEX Russian index was
0.9% lower at 1,938.0 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index
was up 0.3% to 971.4 points.
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Robert Birsel and
Alex Richardson)