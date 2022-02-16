Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rouble trims gains as West says no sign of Russian troop pullback

02/16/2022 | 10:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The rouble pared gains and slipped from 75 against the dollar on Wednesday, as NATO accused Russia of sending more troops to join a military build-up around Ukraine after Moscow had said it was withdrawing forces and was open to diplomacy.

The rouble had recovered this week as fears eased of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, after Moscow reported a pullback of some forces from the border.

But the United States and NATO said Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine, questioning President Vladimir Putin's stated desire to negotiate a solution to the crisis.

The rouble slipped to 75.24 do the dollar as of 1443 GMT, up 0.1% on the day, moving away from the day's peak of 74.8325.

The rouble has returned to levels seen on Friday before its sharpest single-session drop in nearly two years, caused by Western nations' calls to their citizens to leave Ukraine.

Russia denies it has any plans to invade.

Versus the euro, the rouble added 0.1% to 85.44 .

While the rouble remains volatile and could weaken sharply if geopolitical risks increase, it also retains strong fundamental support from a record current account surplus and the central bank's rate hikes that last week took the key interest rate to 9.5%, its highest since early 2017.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Wednesday said possible new Western sanctions against Russian banks could lead to a spike in market volatility, but argued the country would be able to withstand restrictions thanks to abundant reserves.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.9% at $95 a barrel, trading near its highest since September 2014 and supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 1.5% to 1,520.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.9% higher at 3,633.4 points. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.21% 0.63078 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.17% 1.19434 Delayed Quote.0.60%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.25% 1.35757 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.19% 0.693299 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.27% 0.7874 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 1.1363 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.03% 0.011716 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.013321 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.01% 95.38 Delayed Quote.22.94%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.31% 0.6661 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
PJSC ALROSA -0.63% 115 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
PJSC SBERBANK 0.78% 276.5 Delayed Quote.-7.93%
RTS INDEX 1.55% 1520.89 Delayed Quote.-6.12%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 2.07% 791.0647 Delayed Quote.17.13%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.09% 0.879933 Delayed Quote.0.57%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.22% 75.2755 Delayed Quote.2.05%
WTI 1.79% 94.117 Delayed Quote.25.80%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:23aUS biofuel industry defends record as Biden administration mulls policy reform
RE
10:15aG20 finance chiefs to discuss Ukraine this week - German official
RE
10:15aU.S. Home-Builder Sentiment Fell Again in February -- NAHB
DJ
10:13aU.S. refers 80 unruly passengers to FBI for criminal review
RE
10:09aExclusive - Jana Partners launches proxy fight at Zendesk, nominates four to board
RE
10:07aREFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Airbus reviews defense business as pressures mount
RE
10:04aBank of America's CEO says consumer spending levels continue to grow
RE
10:03aRouble trims gains as West says no sign of Russian troop pullback
RE
10:03aIvory Coast to announce $20 million cashew sector aid plan -source
RE
10:02aIMF sees inflation as 'significant risk,' but eyes gradual moderation in rising prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2Ericsson shares drop after probe on graft in Iraq when ISIS active
3Analyst recommendations: AirBnb, Apple, AstraZeneca, General Motors, Ho..
4Stocks creep up, await proof of Ukraine de-escalation
5U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says

HOT NEWS