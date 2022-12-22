Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Rouble tumbles to near eight-month low vs dollar

12/22/2022 | 01:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Russian Roubles

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The rouble slumped to its weakest since late April past 72 against the dollar on Thursday as fears over the impact of sanctions on Russian oil and gas took the currency's losses this month to more than 15%.

At 0604 GMT, the rouble was down 1.4% against the dollar at 72.00, earlier hitting 72.1350, its weakest mark since April 29.

It also lost 1.4% to trade at 76.69 versus the euro, also a near eight-month low, and shed 1.8% against the yuan to a near seven-month low of 10.26.

Falling export revenues in recent months have been exacerbated by a European Union oil embargo that began in December, when an oil price cap come into force as well.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $82.5 a barrel. [O/R]

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.57% 4.710159 Delayed Quote.0.93%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.29% 0.63454 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
BRENT OIL 0.21% 82.38 Delayed Quote.2.75%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.23% 8.45531 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.05% 1.13842 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.38% 1.21224 Delayed Quote.-9.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.10% 5.1346 Delayed Quote.1.77%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.13% 0.691448 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.23% 0.7355 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.34% 7.434 Delayed Quote.2.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.36% 1.0645 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.19% 0.084396 Delayed Quote.-1.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.02% 0.011367 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.25% 0.012096 Delayed Quote.-9.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.55% 0.63223 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.13% 703.7455 Real-time Quote.3.54%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.00% 430.1763 Real-time Quote.0.89%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.98285 Delayed Quote.9.43%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.00% 6.9815 Delayed Quote.9.57%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.36% 0.93932 Delayed Quote.7.02%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.38% 71.85 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
WTI 0.13% 78.557 Delayed Quote.0.69%
Latest news "Economy"
02:03aBuyout funds rethink deal financing amid shortage of debt
RE
01:56aLONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks called up after New York rally
AN
01:52aJapan's Nikkei gains first time in a week as BOJ shock eases; Toshiba soars
RE
01:48aFrance's privacy watchdog fines Microsoft over cookies
RE
01:47aEutelsat: suspending programmes in Russia, Iran will slightly hit financial results
RE
01:46aSK E&S issues convertible preferred shares worth $576 mln through KKR
RE
01:44aRouble tumbles to near eight-month low vs dollar
RE
01:26aJGB yields fall as BOJ policy shock fades
RE
01:25aECB's might raise interest rates at current pace for a while - ECB's de Guindos
RE
01:22aThai New Year spending seen at 3-year high as economy rebounds -survey
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. st..
2How 2022 shocked, rocked and rolled global markets
3BHP Signs Agreement for $6.4 Billion OZ Minerals Takeover -- Update
4Uniper to be Removed From SDAX Index Due to German Goverment Takeover
5Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada

HOT NEWS