Rouble tumbles to near eight-month low vs dollar

At 0604 GMT, the rouble was down 1.4% against the dollar at 72.00, earlier hitting 72.1350, its weakest mark since April 29.

It also lost 1.4% to trade at 76.69 versus the euro, also a near eight-month low, and shed 1.8% against the yuan to a near seven-month low of 10.26.

Falling export revenues in recent months have been exacerbated by a European Union oil embargo that began in December, when an oil price cap come into force as well.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $82.5 a barrel. [O/R]

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Tom Hogue)