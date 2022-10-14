Roubles edges up vs dollar, Russian stocks hover

*

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The rouble edged up against the dollar on Friday with demand for foreign currency beginning to wane in Moscow, while Russian markets remained susceptible to geopolitical risks and possible profit-taking going into the weekend.

At 0722 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 63.46 and had lost 0.2% to trade at 62.83 versus the euro. It had shed 0.3% against the yuan to 8.71.

The rouble gained in the previous session against the dollar after nine successive days of decline.

"The recent increased demand for foreign currency, which may have been partly due to dividend payments made in October, seems to have been satisfied to a large extent," said Otkritie Broker.

The Russian currency is set to gain support in the second half of the month as export-focused firms convert foreign exchange holdings into roubles to pay domestic liabilities.

The rouble is the world's best-performing currency this year, supported by capital controls and slumping imports after Western governments imposed hefty sanctions on Russia, while scores of foreign companies paused operations in the country.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $94.7 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes, which have been steadily recovering since sinking to months-long lows on Monday.

"The Russian stock market is set to seesaw in (the short term) as no catalyst seen, despite positive background," BCS Global Markets said in a note. "Moreover, geopolitical tensions exacerbate pre-weekend prudence."

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.3% to 971.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 1,956.3 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Robert Birsel)