Roubles edges up vs dollar, Russian stocks hover

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The rouble edged up against
the dollar on Friday with demand for foreign currency beginning
to wane in Moscow, while Russian markets remained susceptible to
geopolitical risks and possible profit-taking going into the
weekend.
At 0722 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar
at 63.46 and had lost 0.2% to trade at 62.83
versus the euro. It had shed 0.3% against the
yuan to 8.71.
The rouble gained in the previous session against the dollar
after nine successive days of decline.
"The recent increased demand for foreign currency, which may
have been partly due to dividend payments made in October, seems
to have been satisfied to a large extent," said Otkritie Broker.
The Russian currency is set to gain support in the second
half of the month as export-focused firms convert foreign
exchange holdings into roubles to pay domestic liabilities.
The rouble is the world's best-performing currency this
year, supported by capital controls and slumping imports after
Western governments imposed hefty sanctions on Russia, while
scores of foreign companies paused operations in the country.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was up 0.1% at $94.7 a barrel, supporting Russian
stock indexes, which have been steadily recovering since sinking
to months-long lows on Monday.
"The Russian stock market is set to seesaw in (the short
term) as no catalyst seen, despite positive background," BCS
Global Markets said in a note. "Moreover, geopolitical tensions
exacerbate pre-weekend prudence."
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.3% to
971.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was
0.1% higher at 1,956.3 points.
