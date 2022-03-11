Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Roughed up EM stocks set for fourth weekly fall on inflation, Ukraine

03/11/2022 | 04:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* MSCI's stock index set to fall 4.8% this week

* Strong dollar knocks down EM currencies

* Rouble steady in onshore, offshore markets

March 11 - A gauge for emerging market stocks tracked their fourth weekly decline on Friday after recent U.S. inflation data firmed bets of tighter monetary policy globally, as Russia's attack on Ukraine raged on with no real sign of abating.

The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks fell over 1% on the day, adding up to declines of 4.8% this week, while its currencies counterpart was set for its third straight weekly fall.

Tensions in Ukraine has put the risk appeal of emerging markets under pressure amid fears of imminent monetary tightening cycles from the developed world to contain global inflationary pressures.

A reading on Thursday showed U.S. inflation hitting a four-decade high, further solidifying bets that the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark lending rate at the end of its policy meeting next week, and pushing the dollar to a new five-year high against the Japanese yen.

The European Central Bank also surprised with a hawkish tone on Thursday, signalling a tapering of the pandemic-era stimulus that had helped flows into riskier assets.

The Turkish lira weakened 1%, languishing at lows it last hit in December, while South Africa's rand slipped 0.2%. The rand was, however, among few emerging market currencies headed for a weekly gain owning to its exposure to gold prices.

Western sanctions on Russia have spurred a recent rally in commodity prices, which has benefited some emerging market exporters of oil, gold and other raw materials, but hurt importers and economies of countries with close proximity to both Ukraine and Russia.

Diplomatic talks between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers on Thursday showed little to no progress, with the Group of Seven nations and the European Union now moving to revoke Russia's "most favoured nation" status.

This would allow the United States and its allies to put tariffs on a wider range of Russian made goods.

"Despite 'know-nothing, buy-anything' market expectations that peace talks would prompt a rapid end to this war ... we are no nearer to that happening. Russia is still insisting Ukraine surrender or be flattened: so far, it won't," said Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank.

Russia's rouble traded higher in both onshore and offshore markets, with local stock markets largely shut by order of the central bank, which limited trading in stocks and bonds after the West rolled out economic sanctions against Russia.

Separately, research from Bank of America showed emerging market debt saw its biggest outflows in two years.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.90% 40.67 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.26% 1.30683 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.78228 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
ERA CO., LTD. 3.94% 5.27 End-of-day quote.-3.83%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.10% 16.559 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
EURO / TURKISH LIRA (EUR/TRY) 0.69% 16.443 Delayed Quote.7.23%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.32% 1.09773 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.37% 0.013058 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.05% 111.4 Delayed Quote.65.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.44% 0.68432 Delayed Quote.0.01%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.39% 129.001 Delayed Quote.78.15%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.36% 15.1011 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.72% 14.96 Delayed Quote.10.16%
WTI 0.21% 107.69 Delayed Quote.66.39%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aRussia looking at sourcing aircraft spare part supplies from Asia -Ifax
RE
04:30aGhana bakers feel the heat of rising inflation
RE
04:27aVP Harris heads to Romania as Ukraine invasion fuels refugee crisis
RE
04:27aNO DANGER TO CIVILIANS AFTER UKRAINIAN INSTITUTE WITH NUCLEAR LAB SHELLED : governor
RE
04:26aExclusive-India tightens IPO valuation scrutiny, jolts startups eyeing listings-sources
RE
04:25aEyewear maker EssilorLuxottica looks beyond pandemic as sales continue to rebound
RE
04:25aRoughed up EM stocks set for fourth weekly fall on inflation, Ukraine
RE
04:24aUK shares jump on strong economic growth; mid-caps track best week in a year
RE
04:24aEuropean Commission aims to double military aid for Ukraine, Borrell says
RE
04:23aUK shares jump as strong economic growth lifts risk appetite
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves
2Besieged Ukrainians endure bombardments, with no breakthrough in talks
3Don't take Russia back to 1917, Russian metals king Potanin warns
4U.S., G7 allies to move to strip Russia of 'most favored nation' status..
5China's Tech Giants Dive on Concerns Over Consumption Slowdown, U.S. Re..

HOT NEWS