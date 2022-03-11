Roughed up EM stocks set for fourth weekly fall on inflation, Ukraine

* MSCI's stock index set to fall 4.8% this week
March 11 - A gauge for emerging market stocks tracked their
fourth weekly decline on Friday after recent U.S. inflation data
firmed bets of tighter monetary policy globally, as Russia's
attack on Ukraine raged on with no real sign of abating.
The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks fell
over 1% on the day, adding up to declines of 4.8% this week,
while its currencies counterpart was set for its
third straight weekly fall.
Tensions in Ukraine has put the risk appeal of emerging
markets under pressure amid fears of imminent monetary
tightening cycles from the developed world to contain global
inflationary pressures.
A reading on Thursday showed U.S. inflation hitting a
four-decade high, further solidifying bets that the Federal
Reserve will raise its benchmark lending rate at the end of its
policy meeting next week, and pushing the dollar to a new
five-year high against the Japanese yen.
The European Central Bank also surprised with a hawkish tone
on Thursday, signalling a tapering of the pandemic-era stimulus
that had helped flows into riskier assets.
The Turkish lira weakened 1%, languishing at lows it
last hit in December, while South Africa's rand slipped
0.2%. The rand was, however, among few emerging market
currencies headed for a weekly gain owning to its exposure to
gold prices.
Western sanctions on Russia have spurred a recent rally in
commodity prices, which has benefited some emerging market
exporters of oil, gold and other raw materials, but hurt
importers and economies of countries with close proximity to
both Ukraine and Russia.
Diplomatic talks between Russian and Ukrainian foreign
ministers on Thursday showed little to no progress, with the
Group of Seven nations and the European Union now moving to
revoke Russia's "most favoured nation" status.
This would allow the United States and its allies to put
tariffs on a wider range of Russian made goods.
"Despite 'know-nothing, buy-anything' market expectations
that peace talks would prompt a rapid end to this war ... we are
no nearer to that happening. Russia is still insisting Ukraine
surrender or be flattened: so far, it won't," said Michael
Every, global strategist at Rabobank.
Russia's rouble traded higher in both onshore and
offshore markets, with local stock markets largely shut by order
of the central bank, which limited trading in stocks and bonds
after the West rolled out economic sanctions against Russia.
Separately, research from Bank of America showed emerging
market debt saw its biggest outflows in two years.
