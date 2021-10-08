|
Roughrider Exploration : Coast Copper Corporate Presentation- October 2021
REDISCOVERING
THE HISTORICAL
EMPIRE AND
BENSON LAKE
MINES
Corporate Presentation
October 2021
Forward Looking Statement
Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The Company cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and that future events and results may vary substantially and materially from what the Company currently foresees.
This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in Coast Copper Corp, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in this presentation or on any other document or oral statement or on the completeness, accuracy or fairness of any such information and/or opinions. No undertaking, representation, warranty or other assurance express or implied is made or given by or on behalf of Coast Copper Corp or any of its directors, employees or advisors, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and, save in the case of fraud, no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for any such information or opinions or for any errors, omissions, misstatements, negligence or otherwise contained or referred to in this presentation. Historical information provided in this presentation regarding the Company's projects or adjacent properties (in which Roughrider has no ownership interest and thus no right to explore or mine) cannot be relied upon as the Company's QP as defined under NI-43-101 has not prepared nor verified the historical information. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical mineral resource estimate(s) referenced herein as a current estimate and Roughrider is not treating such as current mineral resource(s).
Qualified Persons
The Qualified Person responsible for the technical information in this presentation is Wade Barnes, P. Geo., Company Geological Consultant, who has approved the technical information included herein. Any reference to adjacent properties, historical estimates and resources should not be relied upon.
Adjacent Properties
This presentation contains information about adjacent properties on which Coast Copper has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.
Corporate Drivers
TSX-V: COCO
Team
Coast Copper is led by a group of individuals who have worked in the mineral exploration industry for a collective 190 years, with a strong technical emphasis and good marketing connections.
Strategy
To continue creating value with our existing mineral properties while at the same time pursuing other opportunities, emphasis on brown-field projects that have copper/gold resource and room to grow.
Capital Structure
Tightly held share structure with Management/Directors/Related Parties owning over 41% of the issued and outstanding common shares
Projects
Coast Copper's current focus is on the Empire Mine Property located on northern Vancouver Island. The Company has additional mineral assets located throughout B.C. including Properties which are adjacent to the operating Red Chris Mine and adjacent to the Scottie Gold Project.
Adam Travis, B.Sc
Mr. Travis has been involved in the mineral exploration sector for the last 30 years and has worked on numerous exploration projects,
CEO and Director
advanced projects and small mines in Canada, Africa, Mexico and Alaska for the Keewatin Engineering and the Ron Netolitzky group of
companies as well as Hunter Dickinson Group of companies. Mr. Travis was one of the co-founders of QuestEx Gold & Copper and served as
President and CEO from 2010 to 2018 and Director from 2020 to 2019.
Dr. Fletcher Morgan
Dr. Morgan is a qualified management consultant and registered broker. He has over 10 years of experience in mineral exploration companies
Chair of the Board of
as a director, EVP and advisor. Fletcher is currently a partner of Elemental Capital Partners LLP., as well as CEO and a Director of TDG Gold.
Directors
Dan Berkshire
Mr. Berkshire has been providing drafting, logistical and exploration support services to professional registered geologists and engineers
Director
since 1986 and his current focus has been working with Mirva Properties on northern Vancouver Island in the Benson Lake Mineral Camp
host to the former Empire, Benson Lake and Coast Copper mines as well as the Benson Carbonates White Marble Quarry Operations.
Dale Wallster, B.Sc
Mr. Wallster is a geologist and prospector with 40 years' experience in North American mineral deposit exploration, with a focus on the
Director
targeting and discovery of unconformity-related uranium deposits since 2002. He was President and Founder of Roughrider Uranium Corp., a
Tim Thiessen, CPA, B.Comm
CFO and Corporate
Secretary
Wades Barnes, B.Sc, P.Geo
Geological Consultant and Project Qualified Person
company acquired by Hathor Exploration Limited in 2006 for its strategically located uranium properties in the Athabasca Basin. Mr. Wallster is currently the CEO, President and Director of Southern Empire Resources Corp and Datum Ventures Inc. and has served on the Board of Directors of Roughrider since 2014 and ValOre Metals Corp since 2012.
Mr. Thiessen, a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, has 23 years of international accounting and finance experience, with the last 17 years in the mining industry. Over the last 11 years, his experience has included holding the position of CFO for a number of publicly-listed mineral companies including Aurcana Corporation, SnipGold Corp. (acquired by Seabridge Gold in 2016), Metallic Minerals Corp., Group Ten Metals Inc., Granite Creek Copper Ltd., Foran Mining Corporation and QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd.
Prior to this, Mr. Thiessen spent 6 years as VP of Finance for Endeavour Financial Ltd., an advisory firm in the mining industry that specialized in mergers and acquisitions and debt and equity financings, being part of a team that spawned industry-leading companies such as Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., UrAsia Energy Ltd., Peak Gold Ltd. and Coastal Energy Corp.
Mr. Barnes has been involved in the exploration and mining industries since 2003 and has worked on various deposit types within BC, Yukon, Ontario and Nevada. One such project was Kemess Deposit in Northern British Columbia in which Wade worked as the Project Geologist and played an active role in progressing it through to a positive PEA.. For his work with the Kemess East deposit, Mr. Barnes won the AME 2016
Spud Huestis Award for excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration. Mr. Barnes is a registered Professional Geoscientist registered with EGBC and is a Qualified Person, responsible for news releases, 43-101 reports, and other company disclosure.
Company Snapshot
TSX-V: COCO
Share Structure (as of October 8, 2021)
TSX Venture Trading Symbol
"COCO"
Shares Outstanding
41,335,151
Options I/O
1,825,000 at $0.18
Warrants I/O
5,002,250 at $0.30
Fully Diluted
48,162,401
Share Price
$0.12
Market Capitalization
$4.96 M
Working Capitalization
$956,887 (Jun 30, 2021)
Shareholder Breakdown
38%
41%
Directors,
Retail
Management,
Insiders/related
parties
21%
Institutional
