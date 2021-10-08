Roughrider Exploration : Coast Copper Corporate Presentation- October 2021

Disclaimer TSX-V: COCO

Forward Looking Statement

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The Company cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and that future events and results may vary substantially and materially from what the Company currently foresees.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in Coast Copper Corp, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in this presentation or on any other document or oral statement or on the completeness, accuracy or fairness of any such information and/or opinions. No undertaking, representation, warranty or other assurance express or implied is made or given by or on behalf of Coast Copper Corp or any of its directors, employees or advisors, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and, save in the case of fraud, no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for any such information or opinions or for any errors, omissions, misstatements, negligence or otherwise contained or referred to in this presentation. Historical information provided in this presentation regarding the Company's projects or adjacent properties (in which Roughrider has no ownership interest and thus no right to explore or mine) cannot be relied upon as the Company's QP as defined under NI-43-101 has not prepared nor verified the historical information. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical mineral resource estimate(s) referenced herein as a current estimate and Roughrider is not treating such as current mineral resource(s).

Qualified Persons

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical information in this presentation is Wade Barnes, P. Geo., Company Geological Consultant, who has approved the technical information included herein. Any reference to adjacent properties, historical estimates and resources should not be relied upon.

Adjacent Properties

This presentation contains information about adjacent properties on which Coast Copper has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

coastcoppercorp.com | 2