Latest News
Royal Australian Navy : Arunta returns home after more than 160 days at sea

11/26/2020 | 05:25pm EST
HMAS Arunta has returned to Fleet Base West in Western Australia after 164 days at sea, strengthening relations in the Indo-Pacific.

Arunta concluded three months on a regional presence deployment as part of a five ship task group in October, taking part in a series of Southeast Asia and Pacific engagements.

The frigate then briefly returned to Darwin for a logistics visit before embarking on a further seven-week East Asia deployment, including support to Operation ARGOS.

The Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds, CSC, commended the crew for their professionalism.

'The crew of Arunta made an important contribution to upholding the rules based international order, by enforcing United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea as part of Operation ARGOS,' Minister Reynolds said.

'Arunta conducted a number of 'rights of passage' transits which highlight Australia's commitment to a peaceful, inclusive, sovereign and resilient Indo-Pacific region.

'I commend the ship's crew, who have worked tirelessly and professionally throughout the deployment.

'I also thank their families, because without their support, the deployment of our ADF personnel would not be possible.'

Arunta's Commanding Officer, Commander Troy Duggan, said he was proud of his crew's dedication.

'The crew has remained focussed and professional. Importantly, they have built confidence and knowledge among the various partner nations we were operating with,' Commander Duggan said.

ARGOS is the Australian Defence Force's commitment to the international effort to enforce UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea until it takes concrete steps towards denuclearisation.

The ADF contributes by monitoring and deterring illegal ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned goods.

Because of the global pandemic, Arunta conducted only essential logistics visits outside of Australia, resupplying and refuelling in accordance with strict COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Imagery is available on the Navy Image Gallery:
https://images.navy.gov.au/S20203791.

Royal Australian Navy published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2020
