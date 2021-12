The country's biggest lender also raised its quarterly dividend to C$1.20 a share, up 11% from a year earlier.

Net profit was C$3.89 billion ($3.05 billion), or C$2.68 a share, in the three months ended Oct. 31, up from C$3.2 billion, or C$2.23 per share, a year ago.

($1 = 1.2749 Canadian dollars)

(This story corrects per share profit for the reported quarter to C$2.68, not C$2.86 in third paragraph)

