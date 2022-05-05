Royal Caribbean misses revenue estimates as Omicron, Ukraine crisis hamper demand

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group fell about 1% in pre-market trading even as the company said booking volumes in March and April were significantly higher compared to the same period in 2019.

The omicron variant of coronavirus that has been a cause of concern globally has forced people to reassess their travel decisions with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asking people at one point to avoid cruise travel due to reports of COVID-19 outbreaks on cruises.

However, in March CDC removed its COVID-19 notice against cruise travel almost two years after introducing a warning scale.

In March, Royal Caribbean Group joined rivals Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd and Carnival Corp in canceling sailings to Russia and said it was removing Russian port city St. Petersburg from its upcoming itineraries.

The cruise operator's revenue rose to $1.06 billion in the first quarter from $42.01 million a year earlier, but missed analysts' average estimate of $1.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)