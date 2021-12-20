Log in
Royal Caribbean says 48 passengers test positive for Omicron variant on ship

12/20/2021 | 08:52am EST
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group said on Monday 48 people on its Symphony of the Seas cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19, fueling concerns that the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus could put a damper on a recovery in the cruise industry.

The cruise operator said it had 6,091 guests and crew members on board the ship, which ended a week-long cruise in Miami on Saturday after setting sail on Dec. 11.

The passengers who tested positive were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, Royal Caribbean said in a statement, adding that six guests were disembarked earlier in the cruise and transported home.

Royal Caribbean said 95% of the community on board were fully vaccinated, while 98% of those who tested positive were also fully vaccinated.

Symphony's future itineraries are not impacted, it added.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
