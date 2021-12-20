Royal Caribbean says 48 passengers test positive for Omicron variant on ship

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group said on
Monday 48 people on its Symphony of the Seas cruise ship tested
positive for COVID-19, fueling concerns that the new Omicron
variant of the coronavirus could put a damper on a recovery in
the cruise industry.
The cruise operator said it had 6,091 guests and crew
members on board the ship, which ended a week-long cruise in
Miami on Saturday after setting sail on Dec. 11.
The passengers who tested positive were asymptomatic or
mildly symptomatic, Royal Caribbean said in a statement, adding
that six guests were disembarked earlier in the cruise and
transported home.
Royal Caribbean said 95% of the community on board were
fully vaccinated, while 98% of those who tested positive were
also fully vaccinated.
Symphony's future itineraries are not impacted, it added.
