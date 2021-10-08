Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Royal Mail adds Canada freight strength with $287 million Rosneau deal

10/08/2021 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Mail is seen outside the Mount Pleasant Sorting Office as a delivery vehicle arrives, in London

(Reuters) -Britain's Royal Mail said on Friday its GLS parcel service would buy Rosenau Transport for C$360 million ($286.8 million) as the postal company looks to bolster its freight carrier services in Canada.

GLS, which entered Canada three years ago by acquiring parcel delivery firm Dicom, will finance the deal using existing cash and loans, Royal Mail said.

The purchase will give GLS a network "stretching across the country" and add to its earnings and cash flow for the year ending March 2022, Royal Mail said.

"Rosenau Transport's model is similar to our existing Canadian business and provides an excellent fit," GLS Chief Executive Officer Martin Seidenberg said in a statement.

Rosenau Transport generated revenue of C$175.0 million and core earnings of C$41.6 million in the 12 months ended Aug. 31, with a mid-teens percentage operating profit margin.

Royal Mail, one of the world's oldest postal firms, gave an upbeat profit forecast last month as it benefits from improving letter volumes and higher UK parcel revenues as people shop online.

($1 = 1.2553 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:15aUK starting pay jumps by most on record as staff shortages bite - survey
RE
03:15aJGB yields rise as Japan's equities extend rally
RE
03:15aFTSE 100 Seen Flat With US Non-Farm Payrolls in Focus
DJ
03:10aRoyal Mail adds Canada freight strength with $287 million Rosneau deal
RE
03:06aSouth Africa's rand falls as investors eye U.S. jobs data
RE
03:04aFRENCH MINISTER BEAUNE : French fishermen must not pay for UK's Brexit failure
RE
02:59aJ SAINSBURY : Britain's Asda to expand rapid delivery service
RE
02:46aS.Korea to raise emissions reduction goal to 40% by 2030
RE
02:37aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on October 08, 2021
PU
02:31aAsian shares steady as Chinese markets return, U.S. yields gain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adesso SE successfully completes capital increase against cash contribu..
2U.S. job growth seen picking up after Delta setback
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Advance, Investors Await U.S. Jobs Re..
4DAIMLER AG : Upgraded to Buy by UBS
5Chinese property bonds, shares slump as Evergrande angst spreads

HOT NEWS