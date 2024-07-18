(Reuters) - International Distribution Services (IDS), the owner of Britain's Royal Mail, reported an 8.2% rise in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on Thursday, supported by strong parcel demand and more postal votes during the UK elections.

IDS, which agreed to a 3.57-billion-pound ($4.63 billion) takeover by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky in late May, maintained its outlook for Royal Mail's return to profit this fiscal year.

