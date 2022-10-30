Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Royal Mail workers' union withdraws November strike plan in UK

10/30/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Views of Poundbury in Dorchester

(Reuters) - The Royal Mail's largest labour union, the Communications Workers Union (CWU), has withdrawn its planned strike action in Britain in the next two weeks, the company said on Sunday.

The company and the union have talks planned through the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) on Monday.

The union last month called for 19 days of strikes spread across October and November against Royal Mail.

Royal Mail has been in a tussle with the CWU over pay for months and has said it is losing 1 million pounds ($1.11 million) a day due to strike action. The company said this month said it could cut up to 10,000 jobs and warned of more layoffs if planned strikes go ahead.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:10pRbnz - this year’s stress testing programme included liquidity s…
RE
04:10pGhana president akufo-addo says imf talks are at advanced stage…
RE
04:09pRbnz - although banks’ capital buffers would be reduced in stagf…
RE
04:08pReserve bank of new zealand - bank solvency stress test shows re…
RE
03:59pFactbox-India's deadliest accidents in the last decade
RE
03:16pNigeria's Buhari backs central bank on new banknotes
RE
03:08pRoyal Mail workers' union withdraws November strike plan in UK
RE
03:08pFed up? Stocks up!
RE
03:04p'Complex threat environment' ahead of midterm elections, top cybersecurity official says
RE
03:01pBoC's Macklem: No threat to independence of Canada's central bank - report
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Goldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March - Bloomberg News
2ACWA Power : inks sustainable infrastructure financing MOU with Europea..
3Musk fired Twitter execs in attempt to avoid payouts, layoffs planned -..
4Wall St Week Ahead-Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal R..
5Fresenius Medical cuts outlook on slower recovery, rising costs

HOT NEWS