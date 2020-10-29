Log in
Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan : TENDER NOTICE

10/29/2020 | 06:40am EDT

TENDER NOTICE

The Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan invites sealed bids from eligible and qualified bidders having a valid trade license and tax clearance certificate for conducting the 'Access to finance: Demand Side Survey 2020'. A complete set of bidding documents may be purchased by interested bidders upon payment of non-refundable fee of Nu.500.00 from the department of Administrative and Finance, RMA.

Bids must be delivered to the Officiating Director, Department of Administration and Finance on or before 16/11/2020 at 11:30 AM and the electronic bidding shall not be permitted. Bids will be opened on the same day at 2:00 PM.

Interested eligible bidders may obtain further information from Mr. Tshering D. Dorji at 02-330521 during office hours.

Disclaimer

Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 10:39:01 UTC

