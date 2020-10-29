Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan : TENDER NOTICE

TENDER NOTICE

The Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan invites sealed bids from eligible and qualified bidders having a valid trade license and tax clearance certificate for conducting the 'Access to finance: Demand Side Survey 2020'. A complete set of bidding documents may be purchased by interested bidders upon payment of non-refundable fee of Nu.500.00 from the department of Administrative and Finance, RMA.

Bids must be delivered to the Officiating Director, Department of Administration and Finance on or before 16/11/2020 at 11:30 AM and the electronic bidding shall not be permitted. Bids will be opened on the same day at 2:00 PM.

Interested eligible bidders may obtain further information from Mr. Tshering D. Dorji at 02-330521 during office hours.