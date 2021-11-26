Log in
Royal Wins : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended Sep 30, 2021

11/26/2021 | 05:20pm EST
ROYAL WINS CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(Stated in $CAD)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The Company's external auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

ROYAL WINS CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND JUNE 30, 2021

(Stated in $CAD)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

September 30

June 30

ASSETS

2021

2021

Current:

$

2,261,237

Cash (Note 6)

$

494,511

Prepaid expenses and deposits

185,417

38,915

Subscription receipts - held in trust (Note 8)

-

3,891,500

Long term:

2,446,654

4,424,926

24,082

Plant and equipment

5,241

Intangible assets

218,847

23,564

$

2,689,583

$

4,453,731

LIABILITIES

Current:

$

30,000

Bank loan payable

$

30,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(Note 9)

209,627

416,376

Subscription receipts liability (Note 8)

-

3,891,500

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

239,627

4,337,876

19,411,756

Share capital (Note 10)

16,532,312

Share based compensation

1,856,500

2,294,500

Warrants

1,926,899

1,152,186

Accumulated deficit

(20,787,197)

(19,885,088)

Foreign currency translation reserve

41,998

21,945

2,449,956

115,855

$

2,689,583

$

4,453,731

Going concern (Note 2(d))

Subsequent events (Note 14)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Peter Gan"Director

"Dan Fuoco"Director

Page 1 of 17

ROYAL WINS CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(Stated in $CAD)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

2021

2020

(Restated-note2(c))

Revenue

$

1,926

Kash Karnival

$

147,236

Expenses

236,843

Consulting fees

121,223

Employee compensation and benefits, net of government grants

198,569

(12,789)

Advertising and marketing

145,362

16,858

Investor relations and regulatory costs

117,473

-

General and administrative

62,428

7,704

Professional fees

50,586

16,637

Occupancy costs

18,668

5,155

Computer and IT costs

44,827

23,951

Loss on foreign exchange

28,128

17,738

Depreciation and amortization

1,151

23,037

Share based compensation

-

42,643

904,035

262,157

Net loss

(902,109)

(114,921)

Other comprehensive income

20,053

Foreign exchange translation gain

3,494

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(882,056)

$

(111,427)

Basic and diluted loss per share (Note 10(e))

$

(0.01)

$

0.00

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Page 2 of 17

ROYAL WINS CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(Stated in $CAD)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Foreign

Share based

exchange

Share capital

compensation

Accumulated

translation

Note

Number

Amount

reserve

Warrants

deficit

reserve

Total

As at June 30, 2020 (Restated-note2(c))

68,440,210

$

8,282,519

$

425,139

$

-

$

(8,545,370)

$

8,477

$

170,765

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(114,921)

3,494

(111,427)

Share based compensation

-

-

42,643

-

-

-

42,643

Private placements

10(b)

1,045,619

132,016

-

-

-

-

132,016

As at September 30, 2020 (Restated-note2(c))

69,485,829

8,414,535

467,782

-

(8,660,291)

11,971

233,997

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(11,224,797)

9,974

(11,214,823)

Adjustments to share register and other

10(a)

2,102,042

(6,704)

(42,643)

-

-

-

(49,347)

Shares issued under Employee Share Ownership Program

10(a)

713,711

and Long Term Incentive Plan

3,929,540

1,138,850

(425,139)

-

-

-

Elimination of RWPL shares

10(a)

(75,517,411)

(9,546,681)

-

-

-

-

(9,546,681)

Shares issued to RWPL shareholders in connection with

10(a)

9,546,681

RTO

75,517,411

9,546,681

-

-

-

-

Shares, options and warrants deemed issued in

9,511,004

connection with RTO

24,853,762

6,064,318

2,294,500

1,152,186

-

-

Finders' fees paid in shares

3,775,872

921,313

-

-

-

-

921,313

As at June 30, 2021

104,147,045

16,532,312

2,294,500

1,152,186

(19,885,088)

21,945

115,855

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(902,109)

20,053

(882,056)

Conversion of subscription receipts

10(c)(i))

11,223,311

2,687,426

-

679,573

-

-

3,366,999

Broker warrants

10(c)(ii))

-

(95,140)

-

95,140

-

-

-

Financing costs

10(c)(iii))

-

(274,606)

-

-

-

-

(274,606)

Exercise of options

2,000,000

488,000

(438,000)

-

-

-

50,000

Shares issued in connection with Antics Games LLC

62,590

acquisition

298,048

62,590

-

-

-

-

Shares issued to a supplier

60,399

11,174

-

-

-

-

11,174

As at September 30, 2021

117,728,803

$

19,411,756

$

1,856,500

$

1,926,899

$

(20,787,197)

$

41,998

$

2,449,956

Page 3 of 17

ROYAL WINS CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(Stated in $CAD)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

2021

2020

(Restated-note

2(c))

Operating activities

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(882,056)

$

(111,427)

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:

-

Share based compensation

42,643

Depreciation of plant and equipment and right-of-use assets

1,151

23,037

Unrealized foreign exchange gain

(920)

(4,762)

Change in non-cash working capital items

(881,825)

(50,509)

-

Accounts receivable

(24,954)

Advance to supplier

(175,531)

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(203,944)

44,206

Investing activities

(1,261,300)

(31,257)

(134,029)

Purchase of Antics Games LL and Winning With Words

-

Purchase of plant and equipment

(19,252)

-

Financing activities

(153,281)

-

3,131,307

Proceeds from subscription receipts, net of transaction costs

-

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

50,000

-

Proceeds from issuance of common shares

-

132,016

Change in cash

3,181,307

132,016

1,766,726

100,759

Cash, beginning of period

494,511

335,790

Cash, end of period

$

2,261,237

$

436,549

Non-cash transactions:

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Page 4 of 17

Disclaimer

Royal Wins Corporation published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
