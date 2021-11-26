Royal Wins : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended Sep 30, 2021

ROYAL WINS CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(Stated in $CAD)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The Company's external auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.