|
Royal Wins : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended Sep 30, 2021
ROYAL WINS CORPORATION
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(Stated in $CAD)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The Company's external auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
ROYAL WINS CORPORATION
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND JUNE 30, 2021
(Stated in $CAD)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
|
|
September 30
|
|
|
June 30
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current:
|
$
|
2,261,237
|
|
|
|
Cash (Note 6)
|
$
|
494,511
|
Prepaid expenses and deposits
|
|
|
185,417
|
|
|
38,915
|
Subscription receipts - held in trust (Note 8)
|
-
|
|
|
3,891,500
|
Long term:
|
|
|
2,446,654
|
|
|
4,424,926
|
|
|
24,082
|
|
|
|
Plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
5,241
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
218,847
|
|
|
23,564
|
|
|
$
|
2,689,583
|
|
$
|
4,453,731
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current:
|
$
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
Bank loan payable
|
$
|
30,000
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(Note 9)
|
209,627
|
|
|
416,376
|
Subscription receipts liability (Note 8)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,891,500
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
239,627
|
|
|
4,337,876
|
|
|
19,411,756
|
|
|
|
Share capital (Note 10)
|
|
|
|
|
16,532,312
|
Share based compensation
|
|
|
1,856,500
|
|
|
2,294,500
|
Warrants
|
|
|
1,926,899
|
|
|
1,152,186
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(20,787,197)
|
|
|
(19,885,088)
|
Foreign currency translation reserve
|
|
|
41,998
|
|
|
21,945
|
|
|
|
2,449,956
|
|
|
115,855
|
|
|
$
|
2,689,583
|
|
$
|
4,453,731
Going concern (Note 2(d))
Subsequent events (Note 14)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
Approved on behalf of the Board:
|
"Peter Gan"Director
|
"Dan Fuoco"Director
ROYAL WINS CORPORATION
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(Stated in $CAD)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
(Restated-note2(c))
|
Revenue
|
$
|
1,926
|
|
|
|
Kash Karnival
|
$
|
147,236
|
Expenses
|
|
236,843
|
|
|
|
Consulting fees
|
|
|
|
121,223
|
Employee compensation and benefits, net of government grants
|
|
198,569
|
|
|
(12,789)
|
Advertising and marketing
|
|
145,362
|
|
|
16,858
|
Investor relations and regulatory costs
|
|
117,473
|
|
|
-
|
General and administrative
|
|
62,428
|
|
|
7,704
|
Professional fees
|
|
50,586
|
|
|
16,637
|
Occupancy costs
|
|
18,668
|
|
|
5,155
|
Computer and IT costs
|
|
44,827
|
|
|
23,951
|
Loss on foreign exchange
|
|
28,128
|
|
|
17,738
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,151
|
|
|
23,037
|
Share based compensation
|
|
-
|
|
|
42,643
|
|
|
904,035
|
|
|
262,157
|
Net loss
|
|
(902,109)
|
|
|
(114,921)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
20,053
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange translation gain
|
|
|
|
3,494
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(882,056)
|
|
$
|
(111,427)
|
Basic and diluted loss per share (Note 10(e))
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
|
$
|
0.00
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
ROYAL WINS CORPORATION
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(Stated in $CAD)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share based
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
compensation
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
translation
|
|
|
|
|
Note
|
Number
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
reserve
|
|
|
Warrants
|
|
|
deficit
|
|
|
reserve
|
|
|
Total
|
As at June 30, 2020 (Restated-note2(c))
|
|
68,440,210
|
$
|
8,282,519
|
$
|
425,139
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(8,545,370)
|
$
|
8,477
|
$
|
170,765
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(114,921)
|
|
|
3,494
|
|
|
(111,427)
|
Share based compensation
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
42,643
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
42,643
|
Private placements
|
10(b)
|
1,045,619
|
|
|
132,016
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
132,016
|
As at September 30, 2020 (Restated-note2(c))
|
|
69,485,829
|
|
|
8,414,535
|
|
|
467,782
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(8,660,291)
|
|
|
11,971
|
|
|
233,997
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(11,224,797)
|
|
|
9,974
|
|
|
(11,214,823)
|
Adjustments to share register and other
|
10(a)
|
2,102,042
|
|
|
(6,704)
|
|
|
(42,643)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(49,347)
|
Shares issued under Employee Share Ownership Program
|
10(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
713,711
|
and Long Term Incentive Plan
|
3,929,540
|
|
|
1,138,850
|
|
|
(425,139)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Elimination of RWPL shares
|
10(a)
|
(75,517,411)
|
|
|
(9,546,681)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(9,546,681)
|
Shares issued to RWPL shareholders in connection with
|
10(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,546,681
|
RTO
|
75,517,411
|
|
|
9,546,681
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Shares, options and warrants deemed issued in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,511,004
|
connection with RTO
|
|
24,853,762
|
|
|
6,064,318
|
|
|
2,294,500
|
|
|
1,152,186
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Finders' fees paid in shares
|
|
3,775,872
|
|
|
921,313
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
921,313
|
As at June 30, 2021
|
|
104,147,045
|
|
|
16,532,312
|
|
|
2,294,500
|
|
|
1,152,186
|
|
|
(19,885,088)
|
|
|
21,945
|
|
|
115,855
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(902,109)
|
|
|
20,053
|
|
|
(882,056)
|
Conversion of subscription receipts
|
10(c)(i))
|
11,223,311
|
|
|
2,687,426
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
679,573
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,366,999
|
Broker warrants
|
10(c)(ii))
|
-
|
|
|
(95,140)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
95,140
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Financing costs
|
10(c)(iii))
|
-
|
|
|
(274,606)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(274,606)
|
Exercise of options
|
|
2,000,000
|
|
|
488,000
|
|
|
(438,000)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
50,000
|
Shares issued in connection with Antics Games LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62,590
|
acquisition
|
|
298,048
|
|
|
62,590
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Shares issued to a supplier
|
|
60,399
|
|
|
11,174
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,174
|
As at September 30, 2021
|
|
117,728,803
|
|
$
|
19,411,756
|
|
$
|
1,856,500
|
|
$
|
1,926,899
|
|
$
|
(20,787,197)
|
|
$
|
41,998
|
|
$
|
2,449,956
ROYAL WINS CORPORATION
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(Stated in $CAD)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
(Restated-note
|
|
|
|
|
|
2(c))
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(882,056)
|
$
|
(111,427)
|
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Share based compensation
|
|
|
|
42,643
|
|
Depreciation of plant and equipment and right-of-use assets
|
|
1,151
|
|
|
23,037
|
|
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
|
|
(920)
|
|
|
(4,762)
|
Change in non-cash working capital items
|
|
(881,825)
|
|
|
(50,509)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
(24,954)
|
Advance to supplier
|
|
(175,531)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
(203,944)
|
|
|
44,206
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
(1,261,300)
|
|
|
(31,257)
|
|
|
(134,029)
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of Antics Games LL and Winning With Words
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Purchase of plant and equipment
|
|
(19,252)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
(153,281)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,131,307
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from subscription receipts, net of transaction costs
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
|
|
-
|
|
|
132,016
|
|
Change in cash
|
|
3,181,307
|
|
|
132,016
|
|
|
1,766,726
|
|
|
100,759
|
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
|
494,511
|
|
|
335,790
|
|
Cash, end of period
|
$
|
2,261,237
|
|
$
|
436,549
|
|
Non-cash transactions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Royal Wins Corporation published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 22:19:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|