Royal Wins : MD&A for the Quarter Ended Sep 30, 2021

ROYAL WINS CORPORATION MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of Royal Wins Corporation ("Royal Wins" or "the Company") provides a review of corporate developments, results of operations and financial position for the three months ended September 30, 2021 ("Q1 2022) compared with the corresponding period ended September 30, 2020 ("Q1 2021). This discussion is prepared as of November 26, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with (i) the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and (ii) both the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Additional information relating to the Company is available on Royal Win's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.royalwins.com. The results reported in this MD&A have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are presented in Canadian dollars. For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors (the "Board"), considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of the Company's common shares, (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision, or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity. FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS This MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward- looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement. Detailed information on risks and uncertainties is provided in the "Uncertainties and Principal Risk Factors" section of the annual MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2021. COMPANY OVERVIEW Royal Wins Corporation ("Royal Wins", "RWC", or the "Company") is a digital games studio pioneering skill game wagering and betting on mobile casual games. Established in 2013, the Company designs, develops and operates pure skill games for both cash and non-cash prizes targeting millennial markets via their primary skill gaming app, the Kash Karnival.. The Company aims to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space such that all players of legal age can play and win prizes based on their skill instead of only on chance and odds. The Company's primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems around skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash prizes, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of Return-to- Player (RTP) percentages. Page 1 of 12

ROYAL WINS CORPORATION MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 After completion of a reverse takeover transaction ("RTO") on April 1, 2021 (see discussion in "Reverse Takeover" section below), the Company cleared a Long Form Non-Offering Prospectus filing with the Ontario Securities Commission and was approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on July 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol "SKLL" (see discussion under "CSE Listing" section below). The Company's registered office is located at 401 Bay Street, Suite 2704, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. All operations are conducted through its 100% owned Australian subsidiary, Royal Wins Pty Ltd. ("RWPL"), located at Suite 1.08, 20A Danks Street, Waterloo, New South Wales, Australia. RWPL has developed proprietary algorithms to adjust and match the difficulty level of pure skill-based games in response to human-player input. The more skillful a player is at a particular game, the greater the difficulty of that game, and vice versa. This technology enables RWPL to run pure skill-based games that award the top monetary prizes to the most skilled players. Each game has a set of attributes that are defined by their effect on a game. Some attributes will make the game easier, and some will make the game more difficult. As players play a game, the difficulty of the game attributes are adjusted so that only the top 5% of players will reach the jackpot levels of that game. Unlike traditional gambling where the house will eventually take all a player's money, the top 5% of players will reach jackpot levels. This means that even when playing against the algorithm, players are effectively playing against each other. Royal Wins is currently applying and monetizing these algorithms to its existing operating wagering portal, Kash Karnival. Royal Wins has designed and developed an inventory of 34 pure skill games and games of chance through the RWPL studios. The Company rotates its games inventory so that between 14 and 17 pure skill games will be on the Kash Karnival portal at any one time. The Business of Royal Wins Royal Wins is a leading developer and publisher of real money pure skill mobile games. It designs, develops and operates pure skill mobile games that are entertaining, engaging and social, offering players a chance to win real money and real item (non-cash) prizes based entirely upon their skill. Royal Wins' vision is to disrupt and dominate the online wagering industry for a new generation of player through the development and expansion of pure skill gaming products. This is the next growth market in the online gaming industry, making the experience more relevant and enticing to the millennial generation. Kash Karnival (single player games) operates on both the Android and iOS mobile platforms. In addition, the Company intends to launch Kash Royale (tournaments which will include player-vs-player and multi-player games). Within the Kash Karnival ecosystem, players are able to play games to win real money in Kash Kingdom or play to win non-cash prizes in Arcade Corner. Both Kash Kingdom and Arcade Corner also offer free to play games as a means of practice and entertainment. Royal Wins' products are regulated under the ambit of the Kahnawake Gaming Commission iGaming License that permits all games to be distributed across numerous regulated and unregulated markets worldwide. Current target markets focus for expansion, subject to obtaining any further geo-specific applicable licensing, include the U.S., Canada, Vietnam and Philippines. The Company expects to open up to other jurisdictions over the next 12 months as marketing budgets increase and the Company secures additional licenses within certain regulated markets. Page 2 of 12

Revenue Model Royal Wins derives its revenue primarily from drops on wagers from single player pure skill games and from entry fees for tournaments (for example player-vs-player games and multi-player games). Players either win real cash prizes or redeem points for real items via the arcade gaming platform within the Kash Karnival. Royal Wins is also investigating expansion into eSports tournament wagering and development of a framework and platform for a centralized app store for real money pure skill games, subject to ensuring full regulatory compliance. Royal Wins' revenue model moving forward is based on its core product offerings and predicated on four mechanisms; drops on wagers, tournament fees, in-app purchases and, to a lesser degree, advertising revenue. Historically, a significant portion of RWPL's revenues were from drops on wagers. During the last two fiscal years, RWPL supplemented its primary revenue with contract design/development and consulting work for third-party clients. This revenue stream is not being actively pursued going forward but Royal Wins will consider future opportunities that present themselves. Following the 2021 re-launch of the Kash Kingdom platform, Royal Wins expects revenues to return to its primary model of drops on wagers in its real-money online gaming offerings and, increasingly, in-app purchases followed by the addition of tournament fee revenue. Skill based gaming is a form of electronic gaming, in which the cash prize is based at least partly upon the skill of the player. In Royal Wins' case the cash prize is based completely on the skill of the player. This contrasts with conventional slot games, in which the software is configured to ensure that no possible skill or technique used by the player influences the game outcome, only chance. A particular difficulty faced by game designers and operators is that player winnings can be very volatile. Many highly skilled players on a strongly skill-based game may result in very high winnings, potentially exceeding 100% of wagers and clearly undesirable to the operator. Conversely, if a game is predominantly played by relatively low skilled players, the winnings may be very low. The latter is also not desirable, as players may become discouraged and discontinue playing the game. These issues are not faced by a purely chance driven game, as the game mathematics are known and fixed, and over time will return statistically at the planned level. In a skill-based game, the designer can only estimate the difficulty, so that the same certainty of overall outcomes for the operator cannot be guaranteed with mathematics alone. Royal Wins has substantially overcome this conundrum by developing skill balancing algorithms in which winnings volatility can be managed on a continuous basis. In broad form, Royal Wins has developed a system in which a sample of game outcomes over time is assessed for the winnings achieved. If it is too high or too low, game parameters are changed for a period to compensate for the low or high rate of winnings. This process accordingly allows for winnings to be managed while a skill-based game is in operation. Accordingly, Royal Wins' technology provides a method of automatically managing winnings within the following: multi-player electronic gambling games, electronic gambling games, games, including at least a component of skill and a random component, wherein players make wagers and play the game, games having one or more game play parameters which can be adjusted, wherein the average winnings of the game over a plurality of players is determined, and in response to a desired average rate of winnings, game play parameters are adjusted to increase or decrease the expected winnings.

electronic gambling games, games, including at least a component of skill and a random component, wherein players make wagers and play the game,

games having one or more game play parameters which can be adjusted, wherein the average winnings of the game over a plurality of players is determined, and in response to a desired average rate of winnings, game play parameters are adjusted to increase or decrease the expected winnings. Page 3 of 12

ROYAL WINS CORPORATION MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 Implementation of technology allows for rate of winnings to be averaged over many players, and in response, the game parameters to be adjusted, so that a desired rate of winnings can be approached. This provides a more predictable financial outcome for an operator of skill-based games, particularly those with a large skill component. CURRENT HIGHLIGHTS On November 16, 2021, the Company announced the re-launch of the Kash Karnival on Google Play in the United States;

re-launch of the Kash Karnival on Google Play in the United States; In October 2021, the Company entered into a new five year lease for its Australian offices starting in December, 2021 at an annual base rent of approximately $340,000;

On September 7, 2021, the Company closed on the acquisitions of 100% Antics Gaming LLC and a 100% interest in the computer game "Winning With Words", including the electronic mobile version;

On July 15, 2021, the Company was approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "SKLL", and trading commenced on July 20, 2021; and

Concurrent with the CSE listing approval, 11,223,331 shares were issued on July 15, 2021 on the Company having satisfied escrow release conditions pertaining to the Subscription Receipts. RECENT EVENTS Acquisition of Antics Games LLC and Winning With Words On September 7, 2021, the Company closed on the acquisitions of: 100% of the units of Antics Gaming LLC ("Antics") of Las Vegas, Nevada. The agreed upon purchase price was $158,756 (USD $125,786), settled through cash consideration of $96,077 (USD $75,786) and 298,048 shares at an agreed-upon value of $0.21 per share, or $62,590 (USD $50,000); and a 100% interest in the computer game known as "Winning With Words", including all associated intellectual property rights and goodwill. The agreed upon purchase price was $37,863 (USD $30,000), and was paid in full by cash. The vendor also retains a 5% royalty on all net income generated from the game. The acquisitions are a significant building block in the Royal Wins' global development strategy, marking its first direct foray into the United States. The addition of Antics, a Nevada limited liability company established in 2019, and its Winning With Words game further establishes the Company's ongoing working relationship with Samsung, Apple and Skillz Inc. The Antics studio is an innovative software development gaming company which holds the sole license to develop and operate Winning With Words a skill-based word game, currently offered on the Skillz platform. CSE Listing On July 15, 2021, the Company filed a Final Long Form Non-Offering Prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and received approval to list its common shares on the CSE under the trading symbol "SKLL". The Company's shares commenced trading on July 20, 2021. Page 4 of 12

