STORY: Clear skies meant the royals and crowds along the route between the Mall and Horse Guards Parade could see a full air display, including Typhoon fighters and Red Arrows.

These jets were prevented from joining Charles' coronation fly-past on May 6, due to low cloud.

Charles became king after his mother Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 in September 2022.

Trooping the Color marks the official Birthday of Britain's monarch and is usually held in June.