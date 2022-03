Speaking at a reception hosted by the Governor General of The Bahamas in Nassau, William said that "relationships evolve. Friendship endures."

He and the Duchess of Cambridge attended the reception after taking part in the Bahamas Platinum Jubilee Sailing Regatta at Montagu Bay.

The royal couple faced a protest by Belize villagers and a rally in Jamaica for slavery reparations, as well as unusually direct comments by Jamaica's prime minister about the country wanting to be "independent."