Rs. 39,500 million Treasury Bills are to be issued through an Auction on 15 September 2021

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA
ISSUE OF TREASURY BILLS
Rs. 39,500 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction
on 15th September 2021
The details of Treasury bill issues are as follows.
|
Maturity Period
|
91 Days
|
182 Days
|
364 Days
|
Total
|
ISIN*
|
LKA09121L174 LKA18222C186***
|
LKA36422I161***
|
|
Amount Offered (Rs. Mn.)
|
12,000
|
12,500
|
15,000
|
39,500
|
Maximum yield rate for
|
|
|
|
6.12
|
|
acceptance (%) **
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Auction
|
|
:
|
15th September 2021
|
|
Date of Settlement
|
|
:
|
17th September 2021
|
|
Date of Issue
|
|
:
|
17th September 2021
|
|
Closing date and time of bid submission
|
: Wednesday 15th September 2021, at 11.00 a.m.
|
Minimum amount of a bid
|
: Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and multiples
|
|
|
|
of Rupees one million (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there
|
|
|
|
onwards.
|
|
Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount on offer at this auction.
The general public is invited to purchaseTreasury bills from the following
Primary Dealers or any other Licensed Commercial Banks
|
Acuity Securities Ltd.
|
2206297
|
NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd
|
2425010
|
Bank of Ceylon
|
2541938
|
People's Bank
|
2206783
|
Capital Alliance Ltd
|
2317777
|
Sampath Bank PLC
|
2305842
|
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
|
2332319
|
Seylan Bank PLC
|
2456340
|
First Capital Treasuries PLC
|
2639883
|
WealthTrust Securities Ltd
|
2675096
-
International Securities Identification Number
-
The yield rates of 91 day and 182 day maturities will be decided below the level of 364 day maturity at the auction.
-
New holiday treatment for Treasury Bill maturities applies, i.e. effective from 2022, in the event the maturity falls on a bank holiday, payments will be made on the immediate following business day.
|
Issuing Office
|
M.Z.M. Aazim
|
Public Debt Department
|
Superintendent / Registrar of Public Debt
|
Central Bank of Sri Lanka
|
|
30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1.
|
|
Telephone: +94 11 2477011 Fax: +94 11 2477687
|
|
Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk
|
Disclaimer
