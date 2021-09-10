Rs. 39,500 million Treasury Bills are to be issued through an Auction on 15 September 2021

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF TREASURY BILLS

Rs. 39,500 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction

on 15th September 2021

The details of Treasury bill issues are as follows.

Maturity Period 91 Days 182 Days 364 Days Total ISIN* LKA09121L174 LKA18222C186*** LKA36422I161*** Amount Offered (Rs. Mn.) 12,000 12,500 15,000 39,500 Maximum yield rate for 6.12 acceptance (%) ** Date of Auction : 15th September 2021 Date of Settlement : 17th September 2021 Date of Issue : 17th September 2021 Closing date and time of bid submission : Wednesday 15th September 2021, at 11.00 a.m. Minimum amount of a bid : Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount on offer at this auction.

The general public is invited to purchaseTreasury bills from the following

Primary Dealers or any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd. 2206297 NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd 2425010 Bank of Ceylon 2541938 People's Bank 2206783 Capital Alliance Ltd 2317777 Sampath Bank PLC 2305842 Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC 2332319 Seylan Bank PLC 2456340 First Capital Treasuries PLC 2639883 WealthTrust Securities Ltd 2675096

International Securities Identification Number

The yield rates of 91 day and 182 day maturities will be decided below the level of 364 day maturity at the auction.

New holiday treatment for Treasury Bill maturities applies, i.e. effective from 2022, in the event the maturity falls on a bank holiday, payments will be made on the immediate following business day.