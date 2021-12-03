Rs. 66,000 million Treasury Bills are to be issued through an Auction on 08 December 2021

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA
ISSUE OF TREASURY BILLS
Rs. 66,000 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction
on 08th December 2021
The details of Treasury bill issues are as follows.
|
Maturity Period
|
91 Days
|
|
182 Days
|
364 Days
|
Total
|
ISIN*
|
LKA09122C114**
|
LKA18222F106**
|
LKA36422L090**
|
|
Amount Offered (Rs. Mn.)
|
18,000
|
|
24,000
|
24,000
|
66,000
|
Date of Auction
|
|
:
|
08th December 2021
|
|
Date of Settlement
|
|
:
|
10th December 2021
|
|
Date of Issue
|
|
:
|
10th December 2021
|
|
Closing date and time of bid submission
|
: Wednesday 08th December 2021, at 11.00 a.m.
|
Minimum amount of a bid
|
: Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and multiples
|
|
|
|
of Rupees one million (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there
|
|
|
|
onwards.
|
|
Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the
electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating
amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount
on offer at this auction.
The general public is invited to purchaseTreasury bills from the following
Primary Dealers or any other Licensed Commercial Banks
|
Acuity Securities Ltd.
|
2206297
|
NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd
|
2425010
|
Bank of Ceylon
|
2541938
|
People's Bank
|
2206783
|
Capital Alliance Ltd
|
2317777
|
Sampath Bank PLC
|
2305842
|
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
|
2332319
|
Seylan Bank PLC
|
2456340
|
First Capital Treasuries PLC
|
2639883
|
WealthTrust Securities Ltd
|
2675096
-
International Securities Identification Number
-
New holiday treatment for Treasury Bill maturities applies, i.e. effective from 2022, in the event the maturity falls on a bank holiday, payments will be made on the immediate following business day.
|
Issuing Office
|
|
Public Debt Department
|
M.Z.M. Aazim
|
Central Bank of Sri Lanka
|
Superintendent / Registrar of Public Debt
|
30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1.
|
|
Telephone: +94 11 2477011 Fax: +94 11 2477687
|
|
Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk
|
