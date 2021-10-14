Log in
Rs. 74,500 million Treasury Bills are to be issued through an Auction on 18 October 2021

10/14/2021 | 06:52am EDT
DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF TREASURY BILLS

Rs. 74,500 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction

on 18th October 2021

The details of Treasury bill issues are as follows.

Maturity Period

91 Days

182 Days

364 Days

Total

ISIN*

LKA09122A217**

LKA18222D226**

LKA36422J219**

Amount Offered (Rs. Mn.)

20,000

22,000

32,500

74,500

Date of Auction

:

18th October 2021

Date of Settlement

:

22nd October 2021

Date of Issue

:

22nd October 2021

Closing date and time of bid submission

: Monday 18th October 2021, at 11.00 a.m.

Minimum amount of a bid

: Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and multiples

of Rupees one million (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there

onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the

electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating

amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount

on offer at this auction.

The general public is invited to purchaseTreasury bills from the following

Primary Dealers or any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd.

2206297

NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd

2425010

Bank of Ceylon

2541938

People's Bank

2206783

Capital Alliance Ltd

2317777

Sampath Bank PLC

2305842

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC

2332319

Seylan Bank PLC

2456340

First Capital Treasuries PLC

2639883

WealthTrust Securities Ltd

2675096

  • International Securities Identification Number
  • New holiday treatment for Treasury Bill maturities applies, i.e. effective from 2022, in the event the maturity falls on a bank holiday, payments will be made on the immediate following business day.

Issuing Office

M.Z.M. Aazim

Public Debt Department

Superintendent / Registrar of Public Debt

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1.

Telephone: +94 11 2477011 Fax: +94 11 2477687

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 10:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
