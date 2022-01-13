Log in
Rs. 97,000 million Treasury Bills are to be issued through an Auction on 19 January 2022

01/13/2022 | 05:41am EST
DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF TREASURY BILLS

Rs. 97,000 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction

on 19th January 2022

The details of Treasury bill issues are as follows.

Maturity Period

91 Days

182 Days

364 Days

Total

ISIN*

LKA09122D229

LKA18222G229

LKA36423A208

Amount Offered (Rs. Mn.)

35,000

27,000

35,000

97,000

Date of Auction

:

19th January 2022

Date of Settlement

:

21st January 2022

Date of Issue

:

21st January 2022

Closing date and time of bid submission

: Wednesday 19th January 2022, at 11.00 a.m.

Minimum amount of a bid

: Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and multiples

of Rupees one million (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there

onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the

electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating

amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount

on offer at this auction.

The general public is invited to purchaseTreasury bills from the following

Primary Dealers or any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd.

2206297

NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd

2425010

Bank of Ceylon

2541938

People's Bank

2206783

Capital Alliance Ltd

2317777

Sampath Bank PLC

2305842

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC

2332319

Seylan Bank PLC

2456340

First Capital Treasuries PLC

2639883

WealthTrust Securities Ltd

2675096

* International Securities Identification Number

Issuing Office

Public Debt Department

M. Z. M. Aazim

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Superintendent / Registrar of Public Debt

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1.

Telephone: +94 11 2477011 Fax: +94 11 2477687

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
