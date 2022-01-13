Rs. 97,000 million Treasury Bills are to be issued through an Auction on 19 January 2022

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF TREASURY BILLS

Rs. 97,000 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction

on 19th January 2022

The details of Treasury bill issues are as follows.

Maturity Period 91 Days 182 Days 364 Days Total ISIN* LKA09122D229 LKA18222G229 LKA36423A208 Amount Offered (Rs. Mn.) 35,000 27,000 35,000 97,000 Date of Auction : 19th January 2022 Date of Settlement : 21st January 2022 Date of Issue : 21st January 2022 Closing date and time of bid submission : Wednesday 19th January 2022, at 11.00 a.m. Minimum amount of a bid : Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the

electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating

amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount

on offer at this auction.

The general public is invited to purchaseTreasury bills from the following

Primary Dealers or any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd. 2206297 NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd 2425010 Bank of Ceylon 2541938 People's Bank 2206783 Capital Alliance Ltd 2317777 Sampath Bank PLC 2305842 Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC 2332319 Seylan Bank PLC 2456340 First Capital Treasuries PLC 2639883 WealthTrust Securities Ltd 2675096

* International Securities Identification Number