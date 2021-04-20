RtBrick : Completes Another Cashflow Positive Year

Routing software pioneer adds Tier-1 deployment to its list of 2020/21 achievements

RtBrick Inc has completed its financial year, which ran from April 2020 through to March 2021. The company completed another cashflow positive year, alongside achieving some notable milestones, and cemented its position as one of the networking industry’s most important industry pioneers.

The year marked the live deployment of its software in Deutsche Telekom’s broadband network in Germany, following a successful pilot. Europe’s largest carrier is now using RtBrick’s BNG (Broadband Network Gateway) routing software to provide broadband services in Germany at speeds up to 1Gbps.

RtBrick also added support for IPTV services, surpassed the scale limitations of conventional routers using multithread processing, and added new APIs to its software, allowing operators greater control over their networks.

“This year has seen some significant achievements for RtBrick, including a major customer deployment, new products and features,” said Pravin S Bhandarkar, CEO and founder of RtBrick. “Despite the challenges presented by the global pandemic, when we transitioned to a remote working organization, we have maintained a strong engineering presence and augmented the team in strategic areas.”

The end of the financial year culminated in the announcement of a new Consolidated BNG (Broadband Network Gateway) for deployment in more remote locations.

RtBrick was also recognized as finalists in three prestigious industry awards - Leading Lights Most Innovative Telecoms Product, Broadband Awards Best Fixed Access Solution and Computing Technology Product Awards for Infrastructure Product of The Year.

