Ruben Rubinyan Meets with Delegation Headed by Deputy Speaker of Seimas of Lithuania

On November 18,the RA NA Deputy SpeakerRuben Rubinyanmet with the Delegation headed by the Deputy Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Andrius Mazuronis.

Welcoming the guests, Ruben Rubinyan highly appreciated the present level of the Armenian-Lithuanian friendly relations. As the NA Vice President has assessed, Lithuania is one of the important partners of Armenia in the European Union.

Ruben Rubinyan spoke about another provocation of the Azerbaijani armed forces on November 16 in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline, characterizing it as aggression against sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia.

The Deputy Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuaniahas noted that Lithuania protects the territorial integrity of Armenia, and it is for the exclusion of the military force.

Andrius Mazuronis evaluated impressive the reforms going on in Armenia. He underlined that Lithuania also passed through that path and could share its experience.

During the meeting the sides also talked about the necessity of activating the parliamentary cooperation.