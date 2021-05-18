Rubrik Helps Organizations Quickly Recover From Ransomware Attacks and Get Business Applications Back Online Faster

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, today announced major data security features that enable organizations around the world to easily and accurately assess the impact of ransomware attacks and automate recovery operations to maintain business continuity. With digital transformation accelerating as a direct result of the pandemic, ransomware threats escalated exponentially as attackers found more digital surface areas within businesses to infiltrate. In fact, year over year (from mid-year 2019 to mid-year 2020), the total number of global ransomware reports increased more than 715% according to Bitdefender’s 2020 Mid-Year Threat Landscape Report.



Rubrik’s data security provides an important line of defense against these common threats and helps IT teams to answer the most pressing questions regarding their business data: What is the content of the data? What is happening to the data? Who is accessing important business information? Additional breakthrough capabilities include intuitive workflows to quickly identify affected business data and initiate mass recovery in a matter of minutes, integration with leading security operations tools, user-based activity monitoring to see who is accessing sensitive data, and alerting of anomalous data events via a new security dashboard.

“There has never been a greater need to protect and quickly recover from rising cyber threats like ransomware, which are devastating businesses on a daily basis,” said Dan Rogers, President of Rubrik. “Rubrik continues to lead the Cloud Data Management industry and innovate to address new and evolving data risks, allowing for quick recovery from attacks and protection of precious IP, no matter where the data is stored.”

Rubrik Data Security

By converging modern data management with advanced data security and threat protection, Rubrik delivers data with built-in cyber resilience to help organizations. New capabilities include:

Automated mass recovery of applications to rapidly restore normal IT and business operations from cyber attacks, such as ransomware;

Integration with automation frameworks, such as Palo Alto Networks® Cortex XSOAR and ServiceNow® Incident Response, enabling tighter collaboration between ITOps and SecOps teams for faster recovery;

Available two-factor system authentication to help prevent unauthorized access;

Data risk management with new Sonar user behavior analysis to determine who is accessing, modifying or adding files; and,

A global view of the customer’s data estate so IT teams can quickly and accurately identify affected workloads and files.



Transforming Disaster Recovery into a SaaS Service

Rubrik also announced AppFlows, the company’s new disaster recovery (DR) solution that enables IT teams to leverage their existing investments in backup systems, obviating the need to deploy and manage additional infrastructure to deliver business continuity. AppFlows are managed via a SaaS-based control plane, and leverage powerful application blueprints that capture the resource mapping and workload dependencies to enable reliable failover in the event of a data center outage. Applications in a VMware environment can failover to a secondary site, or to VMware Cloud on AWS for maximum flexibility. AppFlows makes it cost-effective to bring disaster recovery to the full portfolio of enterprise applications.

Policy-Driven Protection of Modern Workloads & Extended Protection Across Cloud Services

Rubrik also continues its rapid innovation to protect modern workloads across popular cloud services to meet emerging data requirements. New updates include:

Customer and Partner References

"Constant innovation is critical for our business and it's precisely why we partner with companies like Rubrik. They're revolutionizing the data management space and we're excited for all of the transformational things they're doing, especially when it comes to data security and their advancements with Radar and Sonar,” said Jason Simpson, VP of Engineering, Choice Hotels.

“Until we implemented Sonar, we didn’t know how much our data could be at risk. With the flip of a switch, we immediately identified at-risk data without all the manual work. Rubrik has become a core part of our security and compliance infrastructure and we are now in a much better position to protect our precious data and mitigate risk,” said Pankaj Govil, Executive Director, Global Storage Infrastructure, Estee Lauder.

“When we were attacked by ransomware earlier this year, Rubrik ensured our data was safe and their technology allowed us to recover 100% of our backups,” said Paul LaValley, CIO, Yuba County.

“When a ransomware attack happens, businesses need to quickly identify compromised data and minimize business disruption. Rubrik’s automated mass recovery helps customers restore normal IT operations in a fraction of the time,” says Scott Trinque, President and CTO at EchoStor.

“As customers continue to rapidly adopt cloud solutions and embrace hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments, all while cyber threats continue to increase, Rubrik becomes an ever-important data management provider to ensure best in class monitoring and protection of sensitive data,” said Michael Todt, Head of Business Line and Business Continuity at SVA.



