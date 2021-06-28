Ruby Has Fulfillment : Announces Partnerships with Brightpearl and Happy Returns

Ecommerce Brands Gain Visibility Into the Entire Order Lifecycle for Enhanced Retail Intelligence and a Streamlined Returns Process

Ruby Has, a leading fulfillment and logistics provider for DTC ecommerce brands, today announced new partnerships with Brightpearl and Happy Returns. The partnerships build upon Ruby Has’ strategy to offer clients best-in-class solutions to meet the demands of the rapidly changing retail landscape.

With Brightpearl’s digital operations platform integrated with Ruby Has’ fulfillment data, users have even more real-time visibility into their entire supply chain operations. Along with its existing functions such as customer relationship management (CRM), order and supplier management information, financials and more, they now have fulfillment insight.

Happy Returns provides a comprehensive solution designed to automate the returns and exchange processes through its network of more than 2,600 drop-off locations. It recently joined forces with PayPal to continue to fuel its growth. The platform integrates with Ruby Has’ returns processing system, authorizing return labels for improved efficiency and visibility throughout the process.

“We’re thrilled to partner with two amazing companies that work as hard as we do to help DTC brands grow,” says Matt Carpentieri, vice president of global partnerships at Ruby Has. “We share the same vision to go above and beyond for our clients every day and look forward to offering our clients increased efficiencies to power their supply chain operations.”

"As ecommerce brands scale operations to meet increasing demand, fulfillment complexity can distract them from focusing on offering an exceptional customer experience,” said Stuart Pick, vice president of global strategic alliances and partnerships at Brightpearl. “Partnering with Ruby Has enables our merchants to fulfill more orders faster and from more locations. Our customers love the increased accuracy, reduced fulfillment costs and speedy delivery times that Ruby Has offers."

“We are excited to partner with a world-class fulfillment provider in Ruby Has,” said Andrew Pease, senior director of growth for Happy Returns at PayPal. “The partnership and integration will allow us to better serve our mutual clients, making returns beautiful for both merchants and shoppers.”

About Brightpearl

Brightpearl is a retail-tailored digital operations platform built for omnichannel merchants. Its robust infrastructure centralizes and automates all critical post-purchase operations including orders, inventory, financials, POS and CRM. Designed to support operational agility by optimizing core operations, Brightpearl enables online merchants to efficiently grow their business and swiftly respond to changing markets. For more information visit Brightpearl.com

About Happy Returns

Happy Returns’ software and reverse logistics are the industry’s only comprehensive returns solution. Its Return Bar network of over 2,600 Return Bars nationwide allows shoppers to easily exchange and return without printing, packaging, or person-to-person contact. The experience lasts under 60 seconds, and shoppers receive refunds immediately. All items bulk-ship inside eco-friendly, reusable boxes—leveraging low carrier rates and aggregated shipping for economies of scale—to regional Return Hubs, where they are sorted, dispositioned, and processed.

Customers using Happy Returns’ full offering save an average of 21% on returns costs, with 10% savings guaranteed. They also average a 94 NPS, 50% program adoption and up to 2X higher exchange rates.

A Gartner 2020 Cool Vendor in Retail, Happy Returns is based in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit http://www.happyreturns.com.

About Ruby Has Fulfillment:

Ruby Has Fulfillment is one of the fastest growing ecommerce fulfillment and logistics providers for direct-to-consumer brands and retailers. With a strategically located international footprint of distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, Ruby Has is in hyper-growth stage, ranked by Crain's Fast 50 since 2018 and Inc. 5000 for five consecutive years. It leads the 3PL industry with cutting-edge technology, seamless integration, and an uncompromising commitment to quality, empowering ecommerce brands to scale with efficiency and speed. For more information visit RubyHas.com.

