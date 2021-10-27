Log in
Ruling of the BNM Shariah Advisory Council at its 214th Meeting

10/27/2021 | 12:18am EDT
Ruling of the BNM Shariah Advisory Council at its 214th Meeting Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1210 on Wednesday, 27 October 2021
27 Oct 2021

The Shariah Advisory Council (SAC) of Bank Negara Malaysia at its 214th meeting on 30 June 2021 has ruled that Islamic financial institutions (IFIs) are not allowed to include and account for any accrued profit from the original financing in the new principal amount of R&R financing. This is because such practice will amplify the amount of profit on debts (compounding profit). Therefore, IFIs shall ensure that in executing R&R financing:

  1. the new principal amount of the R&R financing shall be equivalent to the outstanding principal amount of the original facility, if there is no additional financing involved;
  2. the amount of accrued profit and late payment charges (where applicable) from the original financing can be added to the total new debt obligation, but this amount cannot be capitalised in the calculation of the new profit; and
  3. the prohibition is applicable to R&R financing with all customers (both musir and mu'sir).

Please refer to the attachment for more information

Bank Negara Malaysia
27 Oct 2021

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 04:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
