Ruling of the BNM Shariah Advisory Council at its 218th Meeting

11 Feb 2022

The Shariah Advisory Council (SAC) of Bank Negara Malaysia at its 218th meeting on 28 October 2021 made a ruling in respect of the New Islamic Reference Rate i.e Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i).

The SAC ruling aims to clarify the Shariah status of the calculation methodology for MYOR-i in normal and contingency situations.

This ruling is effective in accordance with the MYOR-i guidelines to be issued by the Bank.

