Ruling of the BNM Shariah Advisory Council at its 218th Meeting

02/11/2022 | 10:18am EST
Ruling of the BNM Shariah Advisory Council at its 218th Meeting Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 2305 on Friday, 11 February 2022
11 Feb 2022

The Shariah Advisory Council (SAC) of Bank Negara Malaysia at its 218th meeting on 28 October 2021 made a ruling in respect of the New Islamic Reference Rate i.e Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i).

The SAC ruling aims to clarify the Shariah status of the calculation methodology for MYOR-i in normal and contingency situations.

This ruling is effective in accordance with the MYOR-i guidelines to be issued by the Bank.

Bank Negara Malaysia
11 February 2022

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2022. All rights reserved.

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
