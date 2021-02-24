Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Running boom to help Puma recover after slow start

02/24/2021 | 06:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores in Vienna

BERLIN (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma expects the financial impact from coronavirus lockdowns to last well into the second quarter, but believes global growth in running should help to support a strong improvement after that.

"We clearly see a running boom in the whole world," Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden told journalists, noting that yoga and other outdoor activities are also doing well. He expects the healthy living trend to continue even after the pandemic.

Gulden said his optimism is underlined by the fact that orders for 2021 are up almost 30% compared to a year ago, with bookings for running products particularly high.

However, there is still uncertainty about when lockdowns in Europe will end, with about half of the stores selling its products currently closed in its home region.

For the full year, Puma expects at least a moderate increase in sales in constant currency, with an upside potential, and a significant improvement for both its operating and net profit compared with 2020.

Shares in Puma were down 2.9% at 1100 GMT.

"The wording on outlook looks softer than we had anticipated, even by Puma's cautious standards," said Jefferies analyst James Grzinic.

Gulden noted that a shortage of shipping containers bringing products made in Asia would impact margins, with freight rates likely to double in the next 12 months.

Puma will put a stronger focus on the women's market in future, Gulden said, creating shoes better modelled to female feet for running and soccer and capitalising on partnerships with celebrities like singer Dua Lipa and model Cara Delevingne.

Gulden admitted Puma had been slow in creating its own app, but it plans to launch one towards the end of the year, further supporting online sales, which grew by 63% in 2020.

Rival Nike in December raised its full-year sales forecast after demand for outdoor sportswear drove an 84% surge in online sales.

Gulden said he is hopeful that the Olympics will go ahead in Japan and the European soccer championship will also take place after both were postponed from 2020.

($1 = 0.8226 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter and Keith Weir)

By Emma Thomasson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKE, INC. -0.40% 136.13 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
PUMA SE -3.21% 84.4 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:33aFortescue apologises for clearing land on Aboriginal sacred site
RE
06:31aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil edges higher as surprise U.S. stock build weighs
RE
06:30aBHARTI AIRTEL : India's largest stock exchange reopens after telecoms glitch
RE
06:30aMAIN RESULTS OF THE FOREIGN AFFAIRS COUNCIL : Russia
PU
06:25aRunning boom to help Puma recover after slow start
RE
06:24aReckitt Benckiser predicts rosy outlook after record 2020
RE
06:10aLowe's beats estimates for quarterly same-store sales
RE
06:04aIndia's economy likely returned to growth last quarter
RE
06:00aSHOW US THE PLAN : Investors push companies to come clean on climate
RE
05:59aUK's Metro Bank sees defaults spiking as COVID-19 support moves ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Investors jolted by sinking Bitcoin, Tesla and other..
2HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP. : HYLIION : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
3BARCLAYS PLC : UK's Lloyds targets wealth push and office cuts after profit drop
4Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns
5BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMÉRIEUX : – 2020 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ