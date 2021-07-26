Log in
Running out of room: revisiting the 3D perspective on low interest rates - Gertjan Vlieghe

07/26/2021 | 07:18am EDT
Published on 26 July 2021

Gertjan Vlieghe considers what we have learned in the past five years about some of the structural drivers of low interest rates, such as demographics, debt and the distribution of income.

He also discusses how to set monetary policy in a constrained environment, given the limited monetary policy space created by these structural factors.

Then he considers how these constraints could be lifted to ensure the effectiveness of future monetary policy.

Running out of room: revisiting the 3D perspective on low interest rates

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 11:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
