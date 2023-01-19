Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Rupee falls alongside Asian peers, more U.S. data eyed

01/19/2023 | 05:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee eased on Thursday, tracking its Asian emerging market counterparts which declined after a batch of weak U.S. data stoked worries about a slowdown in the world's top economy.

The partially convertible rupee finished at 81.36 per U.S. dollar, compared to its Wednesday close of 81.24.

The currency had gained 0.6% in the previous session, and market participants broadly held a positive view of its outlook.

"The rupee is expected to appreciate as long as USD/INR stays under the 82 mark," said analysts at ICICI Securities in a note, citing 81.20 as a crucial support zone for the currency pair.

"A series of weak economic data from the U.S. has fuelled expectations that the Fed may reduce the magnitude of rate hikes or even pause it."

A lower reading in the housing data due later in the day could restrict the recovery in the dollar, they added.

In EM Asia, the Thai baht and the Philippine peso led losses on an overnight rise in the dollar index. Regional equities also fell, with Indian shares down 0.3%.

Data showed U.S. retail sales dropped by the most in a year in December, while manufacturing output recorded its biggest drop in nearly two years.

U.S. producer prices also fell more than expected in December as costs of energy products and food declined, offering more evidence that inflation was receding.

As markets started to price in a slightly lower Fed terminal rate, benchmark Treasury yields tumbled to a four-month low.

For the monetary policy meeting concluding on Feb. 1, the Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

By Anushka Trivedi


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) -0.76% 56.017799 Delayed Quote.1.11%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.86% 0.68846 Delayed Quote.2.55%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.12% 1.23285 Delayed Quote.1.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) -0.13% 60.188 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.7395 Delayed Quote.1.17%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.08% 12738.63 Real-time Quote.-0.97%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) 0.33% 88.0751 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.23% 1.08217 Delayed Quote.0.81%
FLOKI INU (FLOKI/USD) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
ICICI SECURITIES LIMITED 0.05% 512.35 Delayed Quote.2.97%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012294 Delayed Quote.1.44%
NEUTRINO USD (USDN/USD) -2.15% 0.3553 End-of-day quote.-77.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.90% 0.63862 Delayed Quote.1.29%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.03% 81.335 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
Latest news "Economy"
05:23aKazakh president calls early parliamentary election for March
RE
05:17aBrothers found guilty of spying for Russia in Sweden
RE
05:16aJapan 2022 crude import volume up 8.5%, first y/y rise in 10 years
RE
05:15aRupee falls alongside Asian peers, more U.S. data eyed
RE
05:14aIndia's 5-year swap signals rising bets of dovish RBI in 2023 - analysts
RE
05:13aSome 65% of high-school teachers in France on strike against pension reform - union
RE
05:11aAltice kicks off process to extend maturing loans, increase pricing - memo
RE
05:08aStrike cuts French power supply, halts refinery shipments
RE
05:07aThai hospitality giant Minor International targets 20% revenue growth in 2023
RE
05:03aChinook helicopters could cost Germany twice as much as planned -Business Insider
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-A looming U.S. debt ceiling fight is starting to worry invest..
2Marketmind: Turbulence
3RELX : Goldman Sachs is Neutral
4Future passives; Bullard confirms hawkish stance
5Gazprom to ship 25.1 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday

HOT NEWS