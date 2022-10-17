Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Rupee in narrow range as RBI's intervention reins in speculation

10/17/2022 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An attendant at a fuel station arranges Indian rupee notes in Kolkata

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee on Monday held a narrow trading range once again as the Reserve Bank of India's likely intervention last week discourages speculators.

The rupee opened unchanged at 82.3500 per U.S. dollar and was trading at 82.3475 by 0515 GMT. Since hitting a record low of 82.6825 last Monday, the rupee has been mostly rangebound as the RBI likely sold dollars.

The "RBI may continue its protection of certain levels," said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

That is likely the 82.30-82.40 range where the rupee spent quite a bit of time last week.

With the rupee "not doing anything" in the last few says, "it is natural" that speculative active has reduced, a trader at a private sector bank said.

"We could be in for a quiet week unless we have a big move on U.S. yields."

Treasury yields, both longer- and shorter-term, were hovering just below multi-year highs. The prospect of more super-sized Federal Reserve rate hikes is weighing on demand for bonds.

The dollar index, meanwhile, dipped slightly, weighed by the recovery of the British pound. The U.K. currency rose on Monday following British Prime Minister Liz Truss's partial reversal of her economic plan.

The U.S. data calendar is a bit light this week, with industrial production and housing numbers due. Of more interest will be comments from a number of Fed speakers due to speak this week.

Asian shares slipped to begin the week. Indian equities opened lower but recovered losses and were last trading 0.4% higher. India's gauge, the BSE Sensex, is almost flat year-to-date, compared to the near 25% decline on the S&P 500 Index and the 30% fall in the MSCI emerging market equity index.

Rupee forward premiums dropped, extending last week's plunge.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

By Nimesh Vora


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
08:40aEU top diplomat expects no progress in Iran nuclear talks now
RE
08:37aRussian rouble hovers near 62 vs dollar as tax period begins
RE
08:22aEU seeks concrete evidence for Iranian involvement in Ukraine war - top diplomat
RE
08:07aFTSE Seen Slightly Lower; Focus on Chancellor's Statement
DJ
08:06aUK's Hargreaves Lansdown CEO Hill to step down
RE
08:04aJapan won't rule out corporate, income tax hikes to fund military spending -lawmaker
RE
08:03aUK gilts rally ahead of expected new U-turn on fiscal plans
RE
08:03aYields on long-date uk index-linked gilts fall around 5-10 bps a…
RE
08:01aUk 30-year gilt yield falls around 17 bps at open…
RE
08:01aUk 20-year gilt yield falls around 15 bps at open - refinitiv da…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK housing market shows strains from "mini-budget": Rightmove
2Marketmind: In Hunt we Truss
3Big Chinese banks pledge enhanced support for economy as Xi sounds call..
4France still struggling with petrol supplies as workers prolong strikes..
5Asia shares slip, make or break day for UK bonds

HOT NEWS