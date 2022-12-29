Advanced search
Rupee inches up as Asian currencies notch marginal gains

12/29/2022 | 05:12am EST
A customer hands a 50-Indian rupee note to an attendant at a fuel station in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee eked out slim gains on Thursday in its penultimate trading session of 2022, as Asian markets rebounded to move higher and the dollar flatlined.

The rupee ended at 82.7975 per dollar against its previous close of 82.8575. The currency moved in a nine paisa range during the session - its narrowest this week.

The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won reversed course, while the Singapore dollar added to gains as the Chinese yuan settled 0.2% higher in thin-volume trading.

Most Asian equities too recovered or pared early losses.

The dollar index was trapped in a range to stay little changed.

Markets were conflicted. China's move to reduce COVID restrictions could boost economic activity, but a recent surge in cases was straining the country's healthcare system and sparking fears of the virus spreading to other countries.

United States, India, Japan and other countries have imposed restrictions on travellers from mainland China.

These curbs show there's worry around the infection spreading, and worsening of the situation could lead to "supply-side constraints kicking in and inflationary pressures returning," said Ritesh Agarwal, head of treasury at CTBC Bank.

In the domestic currency market, there are some "genuine" dollar sales, but volumes are very thin and there will not be much action for the remainder of the week, said a trader with a private bank.

The rupee should end the year around current levels, another trader said, as the focus has shifted to January when investors will start returning from holidays and build fresh positions.

The currency's underperformance over the past two months has put it on track to end 2022 as the top percentage loser in Asia with declines of about 11%.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

By Anushka Trivedi


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) -0.23% 55.714568 Delayed Quote.3.12%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SOUTH-KOREAN WON (AUD/KRW) -0.89% 851.07 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
BRITISH POUND / SINGAPORE-DOLLAR (GBP/SGD) 0.03% 1.6225 Delayed Quote.-11.18%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.20337 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) -0.03% 60.929 Delayed Quote.4.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SOUTH-KOREAN WON (CAD/KRW) -0.50% 931.8 Delayed Quote.0.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.08% 0.7356 Delayed Quote.-6.53%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.06% 12923.24 Real-time Quote.6.19%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) 0.09% 88.1148 Delayed Quote.4.00%
EURO / SINGAPORE-DOLLAR (EUR/SGD) 0.02% 1.4342 Delayed Quote.-6.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.0636 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / SINGAPORE-DOLLAR (INR/SGD) -0.06% 0.016286 Delayed Quote.-10.23%
INDIAN RUPEE / SOUTH-KOREAN WON (INR/KRW) -0.55% 15.291324 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012079 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.33% 5553.75 Real-time Quote.-11.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.631 Delayed Quote.-8.25%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.31% 6.97238 Delayed Quote.9.60%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) -0.08% 82.784 Delayed Quote.11.27%
US DOLLAR / SINGAPORE-DOLLAR (USD/SGD) -0.04% 1.34866 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH-KOREAN WON (USD/KRW) -0.58% 1266.29 Delayed Quote.7.07%
