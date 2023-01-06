Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Rupee likely to fall on Fed rate hike worries; U.S. yields climb

01/06/2023 | 12:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A cashier checks Indian rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is likely to open lower against the dollar on Friday after two reports indicated a robust U.S. labour market, prompting worries over the Federal Reserve rate outlook.

The rupee is expected to open at around 82.64-82.66 to the dollar, down from 82.5550 in the previous session. The local currency had its best session in three weeks on Thursday.

Its unfortunate for the rupee that just when it was building a bit of momentum, the market is back to fretting about the Fed, a trader at a private sector bank said

The 2-year Treasury yield rose to an over one-month high overnight and the dollar index jumped on the back of the U.S. private payrolls and jobless claims numbers. Private payrolls rose more than expected and initial jobless claims declined to a 3-month low.

The upbeat labour reports suggested that U.S. rates were likely to remain high for longer. Further, it increased the probability of a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Fed at this year's first meeting.

The probability of a 50-bps hike has now reached 40%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. A week ago, futures had assigned a one-in-four chance of the Fed upping rates by that size.

The important U.S. monthly non-farm payroll data is due later in the day. If it also springs a positive surprise, we could see these odds rising more, fuelling a dollar rally, analysts say.

The dollar index can recoup more lost ground if the robust jobs report withdraws bets for a smaller 25-bps hike at the Fed meeting on Feb 1 in favour of a 50-bps hike, DBS Group Research said in a note.

Meanwhile, Kansas City Fed leader Esther George said on Thursday she sees rates holding above 5% into 2024.

KEY INDICATORS: ** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 82.74; onshore one-month forward premium at 12.5 paise ** USD/INR NSE January futures closed on Thu at 82.56 ** USD/INR January forward premium at 8.5 paise ** Dollar index at 105.06 ** Brent crude futures up 0.9% at $79.4 per barrel ** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.71% ** SGX Nifty nearest-month futures flat at 18,062 ** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $296.9 mln worth of Indian shares on Jan. 4

** NSDL data shows foreign investors sold a net $52.3 mln worth of Indian bonds on Jan. 4

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

By Nimesh Vora


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) 0.15% 55.884675 Delayed Quote.0.28%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.24% 0.67679 Delayed Quote.0.22%
BRENT OIL 0.86% 79.5 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.14% 1.1922 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) -0.01% 60.893 Delayed Quote.0.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.73717 Delayed Quote.0.47%
CME GROUP -14.29% 0.03 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.20% 34.69 Delayed Quote.0.29%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.03% 12952.99 Real-time Quote.0.31%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) 0.08% 86.9479 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.04% 1.0525 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
FLOKI INU (FLOKI/USD) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.17% 0.012107 Delayed Quote.0.04%
NEUTRINO USD (USDN/USD) -0.13% 1.589 End-of-day quote.1.27%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.30% 0.62442 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.94% 676.0008 Real-time Quote.-9.39%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.06% 82.6125 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
WTI 0.54% 74.485 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
Latest news "Economy"
12:06aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip ahead of third-quarter earnings on rate worries
RE
12:03aStrong U.S. jobs, wages growth expected in December
RE
12:01aRupee likely to fall on Fed rate hike worries; U.S. yields climb
RE
01/05China stocks shine in first week of 2023 on economic recovery hopes
RE
01/05INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise marginally as traders await debt supply
RE
01/05Tokyo core CPI seen up 3.8% in December, new 40-year-high: Reuters Poll
RE
01/05G20 foreign ministers to meet in India's Delhi in March 2023 - ANI
RE
01/05India set to post BoP deficit for 2 straight years - StanChart
RE
01/05INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start on rate worries after U.S. jobs report
RE
01/05Oil prices rise $1 on China's reopening optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Indian shares set for muted start on rate worries after U.S. jobs repor..
2Stellantis CEO warns of more auto plant closures
3Stocks fall as jobs data feeds Fed rate hike fears
4ADR Shares End Mostly Lower; Zai Lab, HSBC Trade Actively
5As COVID-hit China reopens to the world, countries put up travel barrie..

HOT NEWS