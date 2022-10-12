Advanced search
Rupee may inch higher ahead of U.S. inflation data

10/12/2022 | 11:01pm EDT
A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is tipped to open slightly higher to the dollar on Thursday, ahead of key data that could help investors assess the size of rate hikes that the Federal Reserve is likely to deliver over the remainder of this year.

The rupee is expected to open at 82.25-82.28 per U.S. dollar, compared with 82.3150 in the previous session. The intraday volatility on the rupee has come off over the last two days, helped by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) intervention in spot and forwards markets.

The size of intervention on Wednesday was "very little," compared with the prior two days, but that does not change "the fact that RBI is uncomfortable with more rupee depreciation," a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

"The big challenge for the RBI will come tomorrow if U.S. inflation data surprises on the upside."

U.S. consumer prices are expected to have climbed 8.1% year-on-year last month, while the core inflation rate is projected at 6.5% according to economists polled by Reuters.

The consumer inflation print comes on the back of a higher-than-expected increase in U.S. wholesale prices. The U.S. producer price index for final demand rose 0.4% last month compared with expectations of 0.2%, suggesting persistent inflationary pressures in the world's largest economy.

In recent weeks, Fed officials have been consistent in signalling that curtailing inflation is a top priority and more rate hikes were needed. The September meeting minutes released Wednesday showed many officials stressed the cost of not doing enough to bring down inflation.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation accelerated in September to 7.41% year-on-year on surging food prices, above the central bank's upper tolerance level for ninth month in a row and raising chances of further rate hikes.

Asian currencies were trading mixed, while equities were mostly lower ahead of the U.S. inflation data.

KEY INDICATORS: ** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 82.56; onshore one-month forward premium at 24 paise ** USD/INR NSE Oct futures settled on Wednesday at 82.4325 ** USD/INR forward premium for current month at 12.5 paise ** Dollar index at 113.30 ** Brent crude futures down 0% at $92.4 per barrel ** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.92% ** SGX Nifty nearest-month futures down 0.3% at 17,050 ** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $456.5mln worth of Indian shares on Oct. 11

** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $61.2mln worth of Indian bonds on Oct. 11

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Anushka Trivedi and Nimesh Vora


© Reuters 2022
