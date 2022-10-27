Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Rupee may inch up as fall in U.S. yields boosts Asian currencies

10/27/2022 | 10:54pm EDT
An attendant at a fuel station arranges Indian rupee notes in Kolkata

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee may open a shade higher against the dollar on Friday, as a further pullback in U.S. Treasury yields lifted Asian currencies.

The rupee is tipped to open at around 82.45 per U.S. dollar, compared with 82.4900 in the previous session. The local unit managed to reach 82.15 on Thursday but struggled thereafter on broad-based dollar demand.

It is "increasingly evident" that the 82 to 83 level is probably "the new range" for the rupee, a Mumbai-based trader said.

"The Federal Reserve meet next week is a potential risk point, but we doubt it will have the impact of taking rupee out of this range."

Asian currencies rose and the dollar index dipped, tracking a further fall in U.S. Treasury yields. The 10-year yield slipped below 3.90% in Asia, down more than 40 basis points (bps) from last week's highs.

Data showing that U.S. consumer and business spending slowed in the third quarter supported demand for Treasuries.

A less-than-hawkish guidance by the European Central Bank further spurred demand for U.S. bonds. European bond yields slid after the ECB raised rates by an expected 75 bps but hinted at a slower pace of future increases.

The ECB is the latest central bank that has sounded less hawkish relative to expectations. The Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of Australia opted for smaller rate increases than what investors had priced in.

This sort of pivot from central banks, alongside a report that the Fed may slow down the pace of hikes after next week's meeting, has prompted traders to reassess their expectations.

They now reckon there is only a 30% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 75 bps in December, down from a probability of 65% last week.

The offshore Chinese yuan rose to 7.2380 to the dollar, leading Asian currencies higher.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 82.64; onshore one-month forward premium at 20.5 paise

** USD/INR NSE Nov futures settled on NSE at 82.6550

** USD/INR Nov forward premium at 20.5 paise

** Dollar index at 110.3

** Brent crude futures down 0.4% at $96.5 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.91%

** SGX Nifty nearest-month futures up 0.3% at 17,852

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $40 million worth of Indian shares on Oct. 25

** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $7 million worth of Indian bonds on Oct. 25

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

By Anushka Trivedi and Nimesh Vora


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.21% 0.64835 Delayed Quote.0.34%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) 0.18% 53.275499 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.44% 0.64781 Delayed Quote.-12.08%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.05% 1.15915 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.15802 Delayed Quote.-15.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.05% 0.740066 Delayed Quote.5.86%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) 0.09% 60.823 Delayed Quote.2.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.27% 0.7386 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.08% 13305.62 Real-time Quote.9.14%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) 0.11% 82.2203 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.23% 0.99891 Delayed Quote.-11.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.09% 0.012162 Delayed Quote.3.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.09% 0.012152 Delayed Quote.-9.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.43% 94.16 Delayed Quote.17.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.72% 0.58682 Delayed Quote.-16.02%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.85% 801.9584 Real-time Quote.17.95%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.20% 7.23115 Delayed Quote.13.06%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.23% 1.001091 Delayed Quote.14.13%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) -0.08% 82.31 Delayed Quote.10.81%
WTI -0.51% 88.099 Delayed Quote.17.00%
