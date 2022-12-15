Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Rupee seen lower as growth concerns fuel risk aversion

12/15/2022 | 10:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A customer counts money before paying a vegetable vendor at a market in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to decline against the U.S. dollar at the open on Friday as growth concerns prompted by weak U.S. data and rate hikes by major central prompted investors to exit risk assets.

The rupee is likely to open at around 82.85 to the dollar, compared with 82.76 in the previous session.

After the opening moves lower on the rupee, there will "understandable hesitancy" among traders with the psychological level of 83 nearby, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

It will "take a lot" for the rupee to fall below 83 towards a record low, the trader said.

The European Central Bank slowed its pace of interest rate hikes to 50 basis points but took a hawkish stance on monetary policy on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled rates could rise more than what markets had priced in.

ECB policymakers reckoned rates will still have to rise significantly at a steady pace. ECB President Christine Lagarde said increments of 50 bps for a period of time looked about right.

The Bank of England raised its key rate by a further half-percentage point on Thursday and indicated more hikes were likely.

While central banks continue to hike rates to counter the inflation threat, data signalled an economic slowdown.

U.S. November retail sales declined more than expected and production at U.S. factories dropped more than what economists had forecast.

The S&P 500 index sank 2.5% on Thursday, while European equities plunged 3.5%. The dollar index rose by the most in about three weeks on safe haven demand.

Meanwhile, India's trade deficit narrowed to $23.9 billion in November from $26.9 billion in the previous month, helped by modest growth in exports.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 82.94; onshore one-month forward premium at 13.5 paise

** USD/INR NSE Dec futures settled on Thu at 82.79

** USD/INR Dec forward premium at 4.0 paise

** Dollar index at 104.22

** Brent crude futures up 0.5% at $81.6 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.48%

** SGX Nifty nearest-month futures down 0.3% at 18,410

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $40.2 million worth of Indian shares on Dec. 15

** NSDL data shows foreign investors sold a net $25.7 million worth of Indian bonds on Dec. 15

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

By Nimesh Vora


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.04% 0.62966 Delayed Quote.0.56%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) 0.10% 55.57536 Delayed Quote.4.67%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.01% 0.6703 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
BRENT OIL -0.58% 80.91 Delayed Quote.6.25%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.11% 1.14685 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.22093 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.08% 0.688819 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) 0.22% 60.752 Delayed Quote.3.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.14% 0.73312 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.13% 12931.4 Real-time Quote.5.51%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) 0.16% 88.1815 Delayed Quote.3.97%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.08% 1.0645 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
FLOKI INU (FLOKI/USD) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.16% 0.01134 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.012074 Delayed Quote.-9.75%
NEUTRINO USD (USDN/USD) -2.50% 1.639 End-of-day quote.64.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.28% 0.63582 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.31% 689.788 Real-time Quote.6.39%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.08% 0.939408 Delayed Quote.6.51%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.02% 82.825 Delayed Quote.10.80%
WTI -0.49% 75.803 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
Latest news "Economy"
12:05aEurope's biggest climate policy heads for final-hour talks
RE
12:04aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee marginally lower, PSU banks help limit losses - traders
RE
12:01aCar bomb in southeast Turkey wounds 8 police officers - security sources
RE
12/16China's economy picking up but "arduous efforts" needed to sustain momentum - state planner
RE
12/16Colombia's central bank expected to hike rates in year's final meeting
RE
12/15Prayers in Thailand for king's hospitalised daughter
RE
12/15India's GMM Pfaudler falls over 18% on report promoter selling majority stake
RE
12/15Soybeans up on strong demand, global recession fears limit gains
RE
12/15Japan Nov consumer inflation likely to hit fresh four-decade high - Reuters poll
RE
12/15Yeshiva University must recognize LGBTQ club, New York appeals court rules
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises, poised to end week higher despite economy concerns
2KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Proposed Dual Primary Listing on The Stock Ex..
3BOJ governor contender Nakaso has playbook for ending ultra-easy policy
4Yeshiva University must recognize LGBTQ club, New York appeals court ru..
5As China seeks to live with the virus, COVID-control industries face de..

HOT NEWS