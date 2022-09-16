Rupee seen pressured as lower fwd premiums stir importer hedging -analysts

MUMBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee may face more
headwinds, as a decline in the cost of buying dollars at a later
date on the back of a fall in forward premiums prompts increased
importer hedging, analysts said on Friday.
The 1-year USD/INR forward implied yield - a
measure of the U.S. and India interest rate differentials - has
dropped to near 2.80% from around 4.6% since January.
This has led to a decline in the rate at which dollars can
be bought or sold for delivery at a later date, known as the
forward outright rate. The outright is derived from spot and
forward premiums.
Gautam Kumar, head of financial products at Kristal.AI at
Singapore-based digital private wealth management platform, said
that for importers and exporters, the outright rate was far more
critical than the spot rate.
"Any time the outright rate for one, two or three months
falls below 80, importers will step in and buy dollars."
Importers are looking to hedge their currency risks, as
expectation of aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes, lifts
Treasury yields and the dollar.
"The fall in premiums reduces the cost of hedging," said
Arindam Sandilya, head of emerging Asia local markets strategy
at JP Morgan.
Sandilya pointed out that a fall in premiums was happening
while the Reserve Bank of India was looking to alleviate
depreciation pressure on the rupee.
The decline in premiums, therefore, "is somewhat
undermining" RBI's efforts to support the rupee, a trader at a
private sector bank said.
Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial
Services, said, "when the premiums fall, importers tend to hedge
more".
"If it continues for too long, it tends to become a bit
self-fulfilling for the currency."
The rupee was trading at 79.81 per U.S. dollar, not
too far from its record low of 80.12 reached late last month.
(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Neha Arora)