Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rupee settlement will help India trade with Russia, Iran and S.Asian neighbours - experts

07/12/2022 | 02:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration photo of an India Rupee note

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian central bank's decision to let importers pay with rupees and exporters be paid in rupees is likely to make trade easier with Russia and South Asian neighbours, and will help a long term goal to internationalise the currency, experts said.

On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said it had put in place a mechanism for international trade settlements in Indian rupees (INR) with immediate effect.

The RBI said that "in order to promote growth of global trade with emphasis on exports from India and to support the increasing interest of global trading community in INR, it has been decided to put in place an additional arrangement for invoicing, payment, and settlement of exports/imports in INR."

"This step can be particularly useful for neighbouring countries, and also those countries willing to use the rupee as a base currency for trade diversification in their settlement rules," said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays.

Engineering Export Promotion Council chairman Mahesh Desai noted the new mechanism "would facilitate trade with countries under sanctions, like Iran and Russia."

Trade between India and Russia has come to a virtual standstill due to sanctions imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

The new steps allow Indian exporters and importers to use special Rupee Vostro Accounts to settle trade denominated in rupees, and banks will need the RBI's approval to use the settlement system.

"We see this as a first step towards 100% convertibility of rupee," Desai said, noting it would also reduce currency fluctuation risks for importers and exporters.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Nupur Anand; Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Swati Bhat and Nupur Anand


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:38aU.S., Japan agree to address Ukraine war-driven FX volatility, economic challenges
RE
02:37aAustralian shares subdued as investors await U.S. inflation data
RE
02:35aRupee settlement will help India trade with Russia, Iran and S.Asian neighbours - experts
RE
02:34aELON MUSK : It's time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' says Musk
RE
02:33aMORNING BID-Goodbye Goldilocks
RE
02:31aBritain's Labour to put forward no confidence motion on Tuesday -source
RE
02:31aPernod says in statement in dialogue with indian autho…
RE
02:31aPernod told india pm modi’s office last year ever-las…
RE
02:31aPernod ricard has put fresh india investments on hold…
RE
02:30aU.s., japan emphasize need for coordination to ensure fair burde…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Ackman's Pershing Square to return $4 billion to investors
2Dentsu : Invests in IDN Media, a Media Platform Company for Millennials..
3Asian stocks fall to two-year low, euro nears par with dollar on growth..
4UK retailers see biggest squeeze since pandemic as inflation bites - BR..
5Enagas aims to invest $4.7 billion by 2030

HOT NEWS