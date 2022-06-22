Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are getting a divorce - NYT

June 22 (Reuters) - Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch and actress
Jerry Hall are getting a divorce, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/22/business/media/rupert-murdoch-divorce-jerry-hall.html
on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Murdoch's divorce, his fourth, is unlikely to alter the
ownership structure of businesses he holds stakes in, which
include parent companies of Fox News and the Wall Street
Journal, according to the report.
Representatives for Hall did not immediately respond to
Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)