Rural Corridors and Biodiversity - P114294

The objective of the Rural Corridors and Biodiversity Project for Argentina is to increase the protection of vulnerable natural areas and conserve biological diversity within the Gran Chaco Ecosystem and the Patagonian Steppe and Coastal-Marine Ecosystems, implement measures to enhance biodiversity resilience to climate change and protect forest carbon assets. There are four components to the project, the first component being core protected areas...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

